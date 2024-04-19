Presented by the Army National Guard, watch the next Madden masters clash at Rally Cry’s nail-biting Madden Collegiate Championship Live Finals

This article is written in partnership with Rally Cry.

Rally Cry’s Live Madden Finals are almost as high stakes as the NFL Draft—and you can watch this contest of collegiate champions live.

The draft isn’t the only event for football fans to get excited about during NFL Draft Week. Rally Cry’s Madden Collegiate Championship, presented by the Army National Guard, reaches its earth-shattering conclusion with the Live Finals, happening in Detroit on April 25.

Rally Cry is a leading esports platform and tournament operator whose mission, as explained by founder Adam Rosen, is “to bring people of all ages and skill levels together to play, connect, and compete.”

The company’s Madden Collegiate Championship is an opportunity for college and university-attending players to show off their Madden skills and win big too. Now, after 13 grueling rounds, the final two competitors, Christian “NoMercyLambo” Webb from Towson University and Daniel “Dcroft” Mycroft from Clarke University, are going head-to-head in the Live Finals. They’re fighting for a slice of a $5,000 prize pot, plus the glory of crushing their Madden NFL 24 opponents in front of an audience.

Taking place at 1265 Griswold Street in Detroit, the finals will be commentated by former NFL running back and director of esports at Nebraska Ahman Green, alongside Madden Championship Series player Kevin “DaKingg” Johnson Jr.

They’ll provide commentary on every dramatic in-match moment and share their own unique perspectives with the crowds of spectators. There will be interviews with the competitors to find out just what drives these Madden stars of tomorrow. And once the Madden champion has been crowned, there’s a Smash Ultimate showmatch between Michigan State University and Oakland University.

Image via Rally Cry

The finals will be broadcast later but you have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the action and festivities live. Tickets are free and doors open at 4:30pm ET on April 25, so RSVP here to watch this electric esports event in person.

