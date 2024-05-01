Watch Aussie streamers serve up retro-gaming greats with Macca’s Big Mac Throwback

This article is written in partnership with McDonald’s.

Ready for some tasty retro-gaming flashbacks, with a side-order of speed running? That’s what Macca’s and a group of star-studded streamers are serving up with the Big Mac Throwback, an unmissable set of streams kicking off this Thursday, May 2.

As part of Macca’s mission to bring back the Big Mac Chant—“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun”—Aussie gamers including Team PWR members will be diving into classic games from the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s. As a celebration of the best in gaming and burgers, it’s already promising to be a wild ride for the streamers and viewers alike.

After all, Overstrand, Nalopia and company may be wizards at Fortnite, Rocket League, and other recent games, but what happens when they plunge into the past? Can they handle Pac-Man, Ninja Gaiden, and the other classics they choose, with only chat to help them?

The streamers will also share their gaming firsts; the games and consoles that helped turn them into the pro creators they are today. They’ll be asking viewers to reveal theirs, which could be your chance to give a shout-out to some unsung gaming heroes. Here’s when and where you can watch these retro-themed streams:

Streamer Date Time Develique Thursday, May 2, 2024 8pm AEST ElysaMelon Thursday, May 2, 2024 10pm AEST Overstrand Friday, May 3, 2024 3pm AEST AlphaAnton Friday, May 3, 2024 7:30pm AEST Chanzes Saturday, May 4, 2024 4pm AEST Nalopia Sunday, May 5, 2024 5pm AEST

For an extra challenge, each streamer will try their luck at the OG Speedrun—the Big Mac Chant, helping put this iconic phrase on the lips of a whole new generation. Think they’ll be able to reel off the recipe for Macca’s world-class burger, or will it be too much of a mouthful? Tune in to Macca’s Big Mac Throwback streams to find out!

