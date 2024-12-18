Rally Cry and Tyson’s Championship College Football 25 Tour races to the goal line with 3 final stops

After 10 weeks of tense heats, Rally Cry’s Championship College Football 25 Tour, presented by Tyson brand, is days away from crowning its champion.

Rally Cry’s mission is to bring gaming experiences to players of all ages and skill levels, and with their Rally Championship College Football 25 Tour, presented by Tyson brand, this technology company has been doing just that.

But there can be only one, and after taking 10 college game days to new heights, Rally Cry is bringing its massive mobile gaming stage to Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and, for the nail-biting finals, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The regular Rally Championship Tour began in September at the Duke’s Mayo Classic and concluded at the Proctor and Gamble 51st Annual Bayou Classic. But it wasn’t just about showcasing top collegiate talent; fans of all ages could step up and play for free on Rally Cry’s top-of-the-line gaming supertruck. Over 600,000 fans got involved—the perfect prelude to the ACC, Big 12, SEC, Big Ten and HBCU college football games—and an astonishing 55+ million fans watched online. There were giveaways, celebrity matches and much, much more.

Rally Cry Championship tour stop competitors take to the stage! Image via Rally Cry

Now, 10 stops later, there are four collegiate Championship College Football 25 players vying for victory, which will net them a custom trophy and part of the $5,000 prize pool. Here’s when and where the semi-finals and finals are happening.

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17) – Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (3:30-7pm CT – Gold Lot – NW of stadium alongside Lamar Hunt Way Lot + World Cup Way)

Semi-final: Bowie State University graduate student Jaquai “JustMontana” takes on Bethune Cookman University graduate student Dametri “N8ighbor” Hill

2024 CFP Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ (12-4pm MT – within Club 71, north of Fan Fest area on W. Maryland Ave)

Semifinal: Alabama A&M University senior Jaeveon “Jordooo2x” Jordan battles Norfolk State University graduate student Eric “ThatGuyDJ_” Minor

2025 CFP Semifinal at the 89th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Jan. 10) – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (2:30-6:30pm CT – South side of stadium)

Finals: The two semifinal winners go head-to-head. The winner is crowned the champion of Rally Cry’s Championship and gets part of the $5,000 prize and a custom trophy.

“There’s been so much excitement around the relaunch of College Football 25 this year,” Michael Konradi, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic chief marketing officer said, referring to the 14-year gap since the last entry in EA’s College Football series.

“We are excited to host the Rally Cry Championship Tour’s final stop of the season at the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. We hope all fans come out early to see the action and take in the Rally Cry Championship Tour experience,” he said.

If you can make it in person to any of these rounds, you’re guaranteed an edge-of-your-seat experience. And if not? You can tune in on Twitch, the broadcast partner of the Rally Cry Championship Tour presented by Tyson brand and supported by the Air National Guard, California Almonds, City of Frisco and HEYDUDE, to watch the online tournament.

