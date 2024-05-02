Want to create your own gaming or streaming designs? Check out Placeit’s Logo Maker tool to take your visuals to the next level!

Envato Placeit Cover Photo
Published: May 2, 2024

This article is sponsored by Placeit (by Envato)

Tired of wasting hours spent with different design tools trying to create the perfect visuals for your gaming stream? Not sure you have what it takes to build a professional-looking logo for your next big startup idea?

Placeit is here to help with their handy logo maker tool, which lets you easily create stunning logos in seconds without needing to hire an expensive designer to build them out for you.

But it doesn’t just stop with logos. With Placeit, you can also design your own t-shirts, Twitch banners, and YouTube thumbnails to turn your streaming (or any other side hustle) into a legitimate business!

From gaming templates all the way to Podcast covers, Placeit has all the tools you need to help bring your creative visions to life. They also offer a huge library of free templates to help get you started with your design journey while also saving you some money.

What is Placeit?

Placeit is a powerful online mockup, video, and design template generator. Create all of your branding and marketing digital assets directly from your browser without downloading complicated software.

Can I sell the designs I make with Placeit?

You sure can! When you make a design with Placeit, you acquire the right to use that design on any platform you choose for commercial, marketing, or advertising purposes. For more detailed information, check out their full terms of service and licensing terms.

Can I trademark my logo?

Yes! Check out this Placeit blog post which tells you step-by-step how to trademark your logo.

Can I publish the content created on Placeit for my social media?

Absolutely! You can publish, broadcast, display, and distribute any of the content you create with Placeit.

