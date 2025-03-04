Top EA Sports FC streamers join forces with influencers for NIVEA MEN’s nail-biting Clean Sheet Challenge

What happens when EA Sports FC streamers are paired with influencers who are novices at the game? Find out with NIVEA MEN.

Think you’re a wizard at EA Sports FC 25? Are your soccer skills good enough to handle teaming up with someone who’s never, ever played it? That’s the task NIVEA MEN has set for four pro streamers, with their Clean Sheet Challenge, to see if they can match the defensive powers of NIVEA MEN’s own skin-saving line-up. You can watch these gripping matches happen live, and win prizes too!

Killzamoi, JarradHD, Mitch Austin and TheRedCapsicum75, all top-tier EA Sports FC streamers, will be paired with four non-gaming influencers, and each duo will battle it out with each other, over the course of three rounds. But there’s a catch, one that’s guaranteed to put their soccer skills to the test.

Controlling a single player, only the non-gaming influencers, Louis Phillips, Kale Roberts, Will Taylor, and Tarquin Myburg will be allowed to score. Meanwhile, controlling the 10 players, the EA Sports FC pros will have to fight to prevent the opposing team from sullying their clean sheet.

Each of these works overtime to defend your complexion, which is why each team takes its name from one of NIVEA MEN’s products. The teams are:

Refreshing Blitz (Killzamoi and Kale Roberts)

Rapid Fire (JarradHD and Will Taylor)

Sensitive Force (Mitch Austin and Louis Phillips)

Deep Surge (TheRedCapsicum75 and Tarquin Myburg)

Want to watch these nail-biting matches as they happen? Here’s when and where these dynamite duos are facing off. Tune in and you can win prizes, including Xbox controllers and more! Details are available on niveamengaming.com.

Round 1

(w/c March 10) Round 2

(w/c March 24 ) Round 3

(w/c April 7) TheRedCapsicum75 + Tarquin Myburg vs. Mitch Austin + Louis Phillips

(March 10) JarradHD + Will Taylor vs. Mitch Austin + Louis Phillips (March 24) TheRedCapsicum75 + Tarquin Myburg vs. JarradHD + Will Taylor (April 7) Killzamoi + Kale Roberts vs. JarradHD + Will Taylor (March 15) TheRedCapsicum75 + Tarquin Myburg vs Killzamoi + Kale Roberts (March 29) Killzamoi + Kale Roberts vs. Mitch Austin + Louis Phillips (April 9)

Will these diversely-skilled duos keep a clean sheet? Can the non-gamer partners instil at least some of their EA Sports FC wisdom before kick off? You’ll have to watch to find out. Tune in to see who wins the NIVEA MEN Clean Sheets title. In the meantime, if you need some serious skin defense, NIVEA MEN’s skincare range is the teammate you need.

