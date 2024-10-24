Rally Cry and Tyson expand their Rally Cry Championship College Football 25 Tour with 4 new campus stops

This article was written in partnership with Rally Cry.

Recommended Videos

Rally Cry prides itself on bringing gaming experiences to players of all ages and skill levels. Now, this gaming technology company is giving gameday an extra boost by adding new dates to its Rally Cry Championship Tour (presented by Tyson brand).

Rally Cry is rolling out its mobile College Football 25-equipped gaming truck to four new campuses, giving college football fans the chance to experience College Football 25 as part of the Rally Cry Championship Tour. This thrilling tour, which blends online and in-person matches, is part of a partnership with ACC, Twitch, and Raycom.

Fans of all ages are invited to play College Football 25 for free, stepping aboard Rally Cry and Tyson’s gaming supertruck. It doesn’t matter whether they’re experienced gamers or have never picked up a joypad in their life—all are welcome.

All are welcome to partake in the fun. Image via Rally Cry

There will also be a Celebrity Showdown, a match between two students from the competing schools, giveaways, and more. This will all take place prior to kickoff, so fans needn’t worry about missing the match.

The four new stops are:

Oct. 19 – No. 8 LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, North Carolina. It’ll also highlight the new Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets.

– No. 8 LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, North Carolina. It’ll also highlight the new Tyson® Razorback™ Nuggets. Oct. 26 – Channeling an age-old rivalry, Florida State University battles the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, Florida.

– Channeling an age-old rivalry, Florida State University battles the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, Florida. Nov. 16 – Clemson brings the fight to Pitt at Ariscure Stadium, Pennsylvania.

– Clemson brings the fight to Pitt at Ariscure Stadium, Pennsylvania. Nov. 23 – Taking the tour west, the UCLA Bruins battle the USC Trojans at Rose Bowl Stadium, California.

Rally Cry previously announced the “regular season” of the tour will conclude on Nov. 30 at the at the 51st Annual Bayou Classic, Presented by Procter & Gamble, between Grambling State University and Southern University at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Visit one of the stops for in-person fun. Image via Rally Cry

The Rally Cry Championship Tour has been on the road since September, and Adam Rosen, founder of Rally Cry, has been blown away by how fans have embraced it.

“The response to the Rally Cry Championship Tour has been overwhelming as we have seen the enthusiasm from the fans so far on the road and the two million live views we’ve seen online through our first three tour stops,” Rosen explained. “We’re bringing a whole new experience to college gameday for fans of all ages and tapping into a community that loves to compete but also loves to just play and have fun.”

The Rally Cry Championship’s Tour has stopped at Charlotte for Duke’s Mayo Classic between NC State and Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium, Orlando for Colorado and Central Florida. It’s also rolled all the way to Colorado and Provo for the Navy Midshipmen and the Air Force Academy Falcons, and Arizona and BYU matches respectively.

Fans who can’t make it in person can also catch the action on Twitch Sports. Twitch is the official broadcast partner of the Rally Cry Championship Tour, which is presented by Tyson brand, alongside Air National Guard, California Almonds and HEYDUDE. Every week, Twitch will share the online tournament, live broadcasts during each college campus stop, and extra content each week.

The Rally Cry Championship Tour is far from done, too. There’ll be additional mobile gaming truck locations this December and January, so check in with Rally Cry for updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy