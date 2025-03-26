Level up your game: Why the AORUS FO27Q3 and FO27Q2 are the ultimate esports monitors

This article is written in partnership with GIGABYTE AORUS. Get the FO27Q3 and FO27Q2 on sale until March 31, 2025.

Recommended Videos

In the fast-paced world of esports and competitive FPS gaming, milliseconds can mean the difference between victory and defeat. That’s why serious players are always on the hunt for the best gear to sharpen their edge—and when it comes to monitors, the AORUS FO27Q3 and FO27Q2 from GIGABYTE are making a serious statement.

Designed specifically with pro-level performance in mind, both monitors combine cutting-edge QD-OLED panel technology, blisteringly fast response times, and elite refresh rates. Whether you’re diving into a tactical shooter, grinding the ranked ladder, or gearing up for your next LAN event, these displays deliver an experience that meets and exceeds the demands of esports athletes and hardcore FPS fans alike.

Lightning-fast response time: 0.03ms GTG

First things first: speed matters. In high-stakes games like VALORANT, Counter-Strike 2, and Call of Duty, monitor latency can literally cost you a round. The AORUS FO27Q3 and FO27Q2 offer a class-leading 0.03ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time, one of the fastest available on any consumer monitor today.

This near-instantaneous pixel response eliminates ghosting, ensuring that fast-moving objects stay sharp and smooth—so when you’re tracking an enemy peeking a corner or flicking to a headshot, you’re seeing it with perfect clarity.

360Hz and 240Hz QHD: The refresh rate advantage

The FO27Q3 takes things even further with an astounding 360Hz refresh rate, giving players an unparalleled advantage in ultra-fast shooters. This monitor is a dream come true for those who demand buttery-smooth motion with no screen tearing or stutter. The FO27Q2, with a 240Hz refresh rate, still delivers pro-grade performance that exceeds most competitive standards and is perfect for players looking for elite specs at a slightly more accessible level.

And unlike many high-refresh-rate monitors that sacrifice resolution for speed, both models feature a 2560×1440 (QHD) resolution, striking the perfect balance between crisp visuals and high frame rates.

OLED clarity meets QD brilliance

What truly separates the FO27Q3 and FO27Q2 from the crowd is their 27-inch QD-OLED panels. These aren’t your average gaming monitors—they combine the deep blacks and infinite contrast of OLED with the vibrant, punchy colors of quantum dot (QD) technology.

The result? 1.5 million-to-1 contrast ratios, 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and jaw-dropping image quality that brings maps, models, and UI elements to life in a way traditional LCDs just can’t match. And with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, these monitors shine in both SDR and HDR gaming scenarios.

If you’ve ever wanted to truly “see through the shadows” in a dark alley on Dust II, this is your chance.

Built for competitive play

GIGABYTE knows that raw specs aren’t everything—features tailored for competitive gamers are what make these displays truly elite. Both models come equipped with:

Black Equalizer 2.0: Brightens dark areas without washing out the image—see enemies lurking in the shadows before they see you.

Crosshair Overlay: Customize your on-screen crosshair for pixel-perfect aiming in any game.

Dashboard & OSD Sidekick: Monitor system performance and tweak settings on the fly with a convenient desktop overlay or software.

KVM Functionality: Control multiple devices with one keyboard and mouse—great for streamers or dual-PC setups.

And thanks to factory calibration with ΔE<2 color accuracy, you know what you’re seeing on screen is exactly how it was meant to be displayed.

Future-proof connectivity and ergonomics

Whether you’re on console or PC, the FO27Q3 and FO27Q2 are ready for battle. Both models include:

2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C with power delivery

Built-in 5W stereo speakers

Full height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments

Anti-reflection coating for any lighting environment

No matter your setup, these monitors adapt to you—not the other way around.

FO27Q3 vs. FO27Q2: Which one should you choose?

Go FO27Q3 if you’re all-in on esports and want the best possible performance. The 360Hz refresh rate is a game-changer for pros and serious FPS players. AORUS FO27Q3 is now available on Amazon for US$799.99.

Choose FO27Q2 if you’re looking for an unbeatable OLED experience at 240Hz, which is still faster than what most esports tournaments require. AORUS FO27Q2 is now available on Amazon for $699.99.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy