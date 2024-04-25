Destiny 2 undoes sunsetting for legacy weapons in The Final Shape

Sunsetting was one of the most controversial features introduced with Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion—vast swaths of powerful weapons were suddenly capped out of being usable in high-end content. But in The Final Shape, Bungie is finally scrapping it entirely and removing the Power limits on legacy gear.

In today’s This Week in Destiny blog, which broke down the new Fireteam Power system, it was revealed that Destiny 2 will be un-sunsetting old weapons due to the caps being “fundamentally incompatible” with Fireteam Power. This is great news for every player who held onto their Perfect Paradox and Breachlight all this time but a slightly more bittersweet announcement for the vast majority who dismantled all of their legacy gear with the assumption the sunsetting was permanent.

You’ll be able to bring some old friends with you when you take the fight to The Witness in June. Image via Bungie

Luckily for players, Bungie isn’t stopping at only removing the limits on the old gear. The developer regrets the lack of a recovery mechanism for those who already got rid of the guns that will be usable once more but promises to reintroduce sources for “most or all” of the legacy items. This will include a plethora of seasonal weapons that never got a reprisal, and as with those reprised before, players can expect their return to come packaged with recent sandbox additions like Origin Traits and buildcrafting perks.

“Always being able to play with your friends was a huge goal for us,” Bungie said. “As we close out the Light and Darkness saga, we want to rally all Guardians (active, returning, and new) to help fight the Witness, and there is no better way to play Destiny than with your fireteam.” While the Fireteam Power system is the core component of this, the death of sunsetting is just as vital for any players coming back who have been out of Destiny 2 for the past four years.

It’s simultaneously positive news for Destiny 2 after The Final Shape as well as it gives us confirmation that we can continue to expect similar suites of reprise weapons akin to Into The Light’s BRAVE arsenal once the new Episodes format begins.

