All BRAVE Arsenal weapon quests in Destiny 2: Mountaintop, Luna’s Howl, and more

Some of the best weapons in the game are on that list.
An image showing the 12 weapons that will be reissued with Into the Light, including some of Destiny's most classic weapons.
Image via Bungie

Destiny 2‘s BRAVE Arsenal brings some of the most iconic weapons in the game (and Hung Jury). Unlocking these weapons requires a corresponding quest—and if you’re playing Into the Light early, a three-week time gate before all the weapons release.

A total of 12 weapons make up The BRAVE Arsenal, though not all of them are obtainable immediately. Into the Light started with six available—Recluse, Succession, Falling Guillotine, Elsie’s Rifle, and Hung Jury—and another set of six coveted weapons locked behind weekly resets.

All the weapons have similar quests and requirements, which mostly focus on getting kills with matching weapon types. Guardians are encouraged to try them out in Onslaught, which grants extra progress. Completing each quest grants you a limited-edition version of that weapon, with a special ornament and a curated roll. (Our Recluse has Feeding Frenzy and Master of Arms, which is the roll that made its name)

Here’s the full calendar for the BRAVE Arsenal weapon quests, when they release, and how to complete them.

BRAVE weapon quest calendar and release dates

The weapon release dates are available in the official roadmap, while any data obtained from the quests before release comes from the Bungie API (via light.gg). Objectives are subject to change.

  • Recluse Endangerment (Recluse): Default
  • Right of Succession (Succession): Default
  • Edgelord (Edge Transit): Default
  • Spin to Win (Falling Guillotine): Default
  • Stranger Danger (Elsie’s Rifle): Default
  • Jury Duty (Hung Jury): Default
  • Climbing the Mountaintop (Mountaintop): April 16
  • Midnight Ride (Midnight Coup): April 16
  • Bring Down the Hammer (Hammerhead): April 23
  • Patience and Forbearance (Forbearance): April 23
  • Blast from the Past (Blast Furnace): April 30
  • Howl at the Moon (Luna’s Howl): April 30

Mountaintop, Midnight Coup quests (April 16)

The limited-edition Mountaintop in Destiny 2.
One of the most sought-after weapons in the entire BRAVE Arsenal. Image via Bungie

Climbing the Mountaintop (Mountaintop):

  • Get rapid defeats on enemies with breech-loading grenade launchers anywhere in the system. Onslaught gets bonus progress.
    • Alternatively, defeat Guardians using Grenade Launchers.

Midnight Ride (Midnight Coup):

  • Rapidly defeat enemies with hand cannons anywhere in the system. Bonus progress in Onslaught.
    • OR: defeat guardians with hand cannons.

Hammerhead, Forbearance quests (April 23)

The limited-edition Hammerhead machine gun in Destiny 2.
Hammerhead is back, and with a stacked perk pool. Image via Bungie

Bring Down the Hammer (Hammerhead):

  • Get rapid defeats with machine guns anywhere, with extra progress at Onslaught.
    • Alternatively, defeat enemies with machine guns in Vanguard Ops activities. Nightfalls in higher difficulties grant more progress.

Patience and Forbearance (Forbearance):

  • Rapidly defeat enemies with breech-loading grenade launchers anywhere, with rapid kills in Onslaught granting more progress.
    • Alternate objective: defeat enemies with grenade launchers in raids or dungeons.

Blast Furnace, Luna’s Howl quests (April 30)

The limited-edition version of Blast Furnace in Destiny 2.
The most stacked fourth column I’ve ever seen. Image via Bungie

Blast from the Past (Blast Furnace):

  • Get rapid final blows with pulse rifles anywhere in the system. Onslaught gives more progress.
    • Alternatively, kill guardians and enemies with pulse rifles.

Howl at the Moon (Luna’s Howl):

  • Defeat enemies with hand cannon precision final blows, with extra progress at Onslaught.
    • Alternatively, defeat guardians with hand cannons.

