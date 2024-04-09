How to get all Brave weapons in Destiny 2

You can earn multiple weapons in Destiny 2, and there are specific ways you can unlock many of them. Following the Into The Light update, Lord Shaxx has several Brave weapons we can unlock, but we’ll need to go out of our way for them to begin appearing.

You can earn six Brave weapons by participating in Into The Light activities, namely the new Onslaught mode. They won’t all be available to earn as drops immediately in Destiny 2, but there’s a quick way to unlock them. After you loot a Brave weapon at least once, they have a chance to appear inside a Brave chest whenever you open one.

Where to unlock all Brave weapons in Destiny 2

Speak with Arcite 99-40 to find the Brave weapon quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock the Brave weapons by speaking with Arcite 99-40 at the Hall of Champions. They are to the right of Lord Shaxx, and talking with them shows you a vendor with six quests and several bounties on the menu. Your primary focus should be the quests and working on completing the Feats of Bravery quest in Destiny 2. After you finish the Feats of Bravery, all quests become available to you, which unlock the Brave weapons.

These are the six Brave weapons you can unlock and the quests associated with them in Destiny 2.

Complete Edgelord to unlock Edge Transit

Complete Jury Duty to unlock Hung Jury SR4

Complete Recluse Endangerment to unlock The Recluse

Complete Right of Succession to unlock Succession

Complete Spin to Win to unlock Falling Guillotine

Complete Stranger Danger to unlock Elsie’s Rifle

The Stranger Danger quest is the first one you must unlock before the others become available. It’s the only one you get during the Feats of Bravery quest, and then the other quests become available. You can only carry one of these quests at a time, and many require you to complete tasks associated with that weapon. For example, the Spin to Win quest requires you to rapidly defeat enemies using a sword or to defeat enough combatants with one to complete the quest. Each one presents two methods for you to follow to complete it, rewarding you Lord Shaxx Reputation and the weapon.

Once you unlock any of the Brave weapons, they become an available reward for you to earn any time you open the Brave chests in the Hall of Champions in Destiny 2. To unlock these chests, you must have enough Trophies of Bravery and Lord Shaxx reputation in Onslaught for them to become available.

