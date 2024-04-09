How to get Trophies of Bravery in Destiny 2

Lord Shaxx has a series of challenges for us in Destiny 2 as we make our way to the Hall of Champions. The primary game mode revolving around the Into the Light update is Onslaught, and Trophies of Bravery are one of the many rewards you can earn.

Trophies of Bravery are a unique currency you need to work on to unlock if you want to earn many of the rewards awaiting you in the Hall of Heroes. There are a few ways to earn Trophies of Bravery in Destiny 2, and the best method comes down to impressing Shaxx while participating in Onslaught.

Where to get Trophies of Bravery in Destiny 2

Lord Shaxx rewards you with Trophies of Bravery at the Hall of Champions for participating in Onslaught matches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn Trophies of Bravery in Destiny 2 by completing various Playlist activities, primarily from Onslaught matches, or by leveling up Shaxx’s reputation at his vendor in the Hall of Champions. You can find Shaxx at the back of the Hall of Champions after completing waves of Onslaught with your Fireteam in Destiny 2. You can also earn small Trophies of Bravery as you meet specific requirements at Shaxx’s vendor. The best way to earn a reputation at the Hall of Champions is by completing Onslaught bounties and playing the game mode, launching with the Into The Light update.

When you have enough Trophies of Bravery, return to the Hall of Champions and interact with any Brave chests. These reward you with Brave weapons you’ve earned by playing Onslaught. The more Brave weapons you’ve unlocked, the more chances you have to earn those weapons as a reward for opening the chests. You need to meet the Trophies of Bravery and have enough reputation with Shaxx to unlock them.

There are two Onslaught playlists you can join. The first consists of 10 rounds of Onslaught and is the first one you need to complete to progress through the Feats of Bravery quest in Destiny 2. After you’ve done that once and moved to the final steps for Feats of Bravey, the second Onslaught playlist unlocks, and you can run through 50 rounds of Onslaught with your chosen Fireteam. Because of the more extended, intense game mode, you should wait until you enter with a reliable team you’ve been playing Destiny 2 alongside and have voice chat.

