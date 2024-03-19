When does Destiny 2: Into the Light come out?

It’s been a tumultuous year for Destiny 2 following Lightfall’s release in February 2023, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Destiny 2‘s big expansion The Final Shape was delayed in late 2023, leaving a hole of content to be filled. Thankfully for fans of the franchise, the content is here in the form of a free update for all players called Into the Light.

Here’s when players can jump back into Destiny 2’s new free update, Into the Light.

Destiny 2: Into the Light release date

The fight is getting intense. Image via Bungie

Destiny 2: Into the Light will release as a free update on April 9. It will include new gameplay, new loot, new story, and more for players to enjoy in the two remaining months until the launch of the next expansion, The Final Shape.

What’s included in Destiny 2: Into the Light?

Re-enter the void. Image via Bungie

Bungie is revealing what’s included in Into the Light across three developer livestreams leading up to the update’s release, for free, on all platforms at the beginning of April 2024.

Content free for all players

All of the content coming in Into the Light is available for all players at no extra cost. Everything below that’s coming on April 9 will cost nothing extra, so it’s a great chance for players to head back into Destiny 2 ahead of The Final Shape’s launch.

New activity: Onslaught

Onslaught in action. Image via Bungie

On the March 19 developer livestream, Bungie revealed Onslaught. This is a new matchmade three-player activity, featuring “wave defense” gameplay where players fight increasingly difficult waves of enemies across multiple locations.

Onslaught is reminiscent of Gears of War’s Horde mode since players can use mode-specific currency called Scraps to buy defense systems like tripmines, turrets, decoys, and more while upgrading them and defending a central location from the enemies as they spawn.

Players can group up as a team of three or matchmake into a group and play 10 or 50 waves, with rewards dropping after every 10 waves and fighting difficult bosses along the way.

Currently, that’s all we know about what’s coming in Into the Light, but more information will be revealed soon.

The next livestream about Into the Light will take place on March 26, and Bungie has said it will use the stream to talk about returning weapons, more upcoming rewards, and a new social space being added in the update.

