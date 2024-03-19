Category:
Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s free Into the Light update brings new 3-player activity called Onslaught

The free update is just weeks away.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 12:38 pm
Destiny 2 Skimmer Warlock
Image via Bungie

Destiny 2: Into the Light, a free update coming for all players in just a few weeks, will bring an entirely new mode called Onslaught.

Recommended Videos

Onslaught is a “wave defense” mode that takes inspiration from other games and previous games in Bungie history, where players team up to defend the Last City on Earth. The mode was teased in a key art reveal that dropped just last week in the This Week in Destiny blog post.

Destiny 2: Into the Light Onslaught mode image
Defend the Last City! Image via Bungie

Bungie revealed some gameplay for Onslaught, which looks very similar to a mode like Gears of War’s Horde mode, in the Last City on a repurposed version of the multiplayer map Midtown. The Witness’ Pyramid ships have begun to take over the city, as evidenced by its architecture on the map.

“Where some see calamity, Shaxx sees opportunity,” a Bungie dev said today on stream. Shaxx will be the main vendor of the Onslaught mode, which aims to arm Guardians for the upcoming fight against The Witness in The Final Shape DLC coming later this year.

The gameplay showed that Guardians can purchase defenses like upgradeable turrets, tripwires, decoys, and more, all while completing objectives, picking up currency to spend on upgrades, and defending against increasingly difficult waves of enemies.

The battles will take place between multiple different locations, including onboard Pyramid ships, and then culminate in boss fights before moving on to new waves. The mode will be available in sets of 10 waves or 50, meaning it’ll all depend on how much time you have to grind.

The livestream today also teased some returning weapons from Destiny 2’s past, such as the Midnight Coup hand cannon from the Leviathan raid and the Hung Jury SR4 scout rifle.

There are still two more developer streams for Into the Light before its launch, so more information about the free update is still to come. This final update will be the last big one before Destiny 2’s next major expansion, The Final Shape, launches on June 4.

Destiny 2: Into the Light will launch for free for all players on April 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Slammer god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2
The Slammer, a massive sword covered in graffiti, added to Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
The Slammer god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to get a Skimmer (Hoverboard) in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Skimmer vehicle
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get a Skimmer (Hoverboard) in Destiny 2
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Who is winning the Guardian Games 2024 in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 Guardian Games competition, all Guardians armor
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Who is winning the Guardian Games 2024 in Destiny 2?
Alexis Walker and others Alexis Walker and others Mar 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Slammer god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2
The Slammer, a massive sword covered in graffiti, added to Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
The Slammer god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 18, 2024
Read Article How to get a Skimmer (Hoverboard) in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Skimmer vehicle
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get a Skimmer (Hoverboard) in Destiny 2
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Who is winning the Guardian Games 2024 in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 Guardian Games competition, all Guardians armor
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Who is winning the Guardian Games 2024 in Destiny 2?
Alexis Walker and others Alexis Walker and others Mar 18, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.