Destiny 2’s next big content update, Into the Light, is coming in just a few weeks

Destiny 2’s next big content update, Into the Light, now has an official release date—and the wait is not long at all.

A series of three livestreams over the next few weeks will detail the update ahead of its release on April 9, which is less than two months until the launch of the game’s next expansion, The Final Shape, on June 4.

Step into the light, Carol Anne. Image via Bungie

March 19, March 26, and April 2 will all play host to streams on Twitch, where Bungie will detail what’s to come in the new Destiny 2 update. The key art for Into the Light, however, is already beginning to tease what players can expect.

In the key art, three Guardians in new armor sets and using new weapons face off against the Hive in what looks to be The Last City, humanity’s final living location on Earth. And what’s worse is that The Witness’s Pyramid ships are floating overhead, meaning the fight has been brought directly to the back door of the Tower and Guardians everywhere, upping the stakes in the biggest way possible.

Watching the developer streams will be beneficial to players in more ways than one: Bungie will be offering Twitch drops. Watching 30 minutes will earn a new emblem called “Those Held Dear,” and watching for two hours total earns the “Echo Diamond” emblem.

The Final Shape was originally meant to launch just a few weeks ago but was delayed out of its late February release date and into June. The Into the Light update is meant to fill the extra void in between the current season and the new expansion.

Destiny 2: Into the Light update launches on April 9, while The Final Shape will follow on June 4.

