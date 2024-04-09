How to complete the Stranger Danger quest in Destiny 2

Stranger Danger is among the first quests in Into the Light, and it opens up mechanics you’ll need if you want to make the most of the update’s content.

The reward for this quest is Elsie’s Rifle, a retuned version of the Stranger’s Rifle in Destiny (though she’s not a stranger anymore). Your shiny new gun isn’t the only reward, however: it also lets you attune to weapons and unlocks the quests you’ll need to chase the rest of the BRAVE Arsenal. Here’s what you need to know about this quest.

How to start the Stranger Danger quest in Destiny 2

The Stranger Danger quest is tied to the Into the Light introductory quest, Feats of Bravery. You can start Feats of Bravery by speaking to Lord Shaxx in the Hall of Champions, available through its own node in the Destinations tab. Completing Stranger Danger is the last major requirement for the introductory quest, which should get you ready for Onslaught and its associated mechanics.

Stranger Danger quest objectives and how to complete them

Stranger Danger has three simple objectives:

Get 100 precision kills with pulse rifles OR defeat enemies with pulse rifles in Vanguard Ops playlist activities. The first objective gains bonus progress from kills in Onslaught. The second gains progress from higher-difficulty Nightfalls.

defeat enemies with pulse rifles in Vanguard Ops playlist activities. Attune to Elsie’s Rifle in the Hall of Champions.

Return to Lord Shaxx.

Stranger Danger is a simple quest, though it opens the way for several other vital objectives in the BRAVE Arsenal. It unlocks the Attunement mechanic, which is essential for farming for BRAVE weapons and their god rolls, and it also kicks off Arcite 99-40’s quests.

Stranger Danger quest: Best spots to kill enemies with pulse rifles in Destiny 2

The Stranger Danger quest only requires you to obtain kills with pulse rifles, so it’s relatively quick to finish. Diving into Onslaught may be the most fun way to do so, and depending on your accuracy and your weapon of choice, you can get this done in one go. Taking a pulse with you as you grind Nightfalls can also get you to your objective without diverting your attention.

If you’re just after quick kills, though, here are our favorite spots:

The Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish raid

The entrance to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon from the 30th Anniversary pack

Altars of Sorrow on the Moon

Any Lost Sector with lots of enemies, such as Aphelion’s Rest in the Dreaming City or the triple Lost Sectors around Trostland in the EDZ.

