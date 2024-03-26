All reissued weapons coming in Destiny 2: Into The Light

Into The Light, Destiny 2’s latest major free content update, launches on April 9, and its returning weapons are no doubt one of the key draws for the majority of players. To defend the Last City, Shaxx is pulling the big guns out of the vault.

Whether it’s classics like Blast Furnace from the Black Armory or the infamous Luna’s Howl, the weapons that make up what Bungie is dubbing the “Brave arsenal” in Into The Light are a mosaic of greatest hits. But they haven’t returned to Destiny 2 in their original forms—new perks sit alongside old ones, and each is fitted with a powerful new Origin Trait. That Origin Trait, Indomitability, has the power to grant either Demolitionist or Pugilist intrinsically, which is enough of a selling point for these guns alone.

Here’s the full list of Destiny 2 weapons confirmed to be returning with Into The Light on April 9, so you can start planning what attunements to take and what rolls to grind for.

Full list of new weapons coming in Destiny 2’s Into The Light update

There are 12 weapons in total coming with the Destiny 2: Into The Light update. While the majority of weapons are returning after having previously been sunset, a few of them come from more unlikely sources. That includes both raids still currently available to play, as well as one gun making its first appearance since the original Destiny.

Blast Furnace

One of the strongest pulse rifles in PvP can now pack even more of a punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Recluse

A whole new generation of Guardians can learn just how powerful Master of Arms is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mountaintop

The original embodiment of power creep is resurrected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luna’s Howl

It’s howl may be quieter than before, but it’s still quite threatening. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midnight Coup

One of Destiny 2’s strongest hand cannons is finally back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hammerhead

An old favorite of the Black Armory returns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forbearance

It turns out Forbearance would be the gun to power creep Forbearance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Succession

An opportunity for those who don’t have access to the Deep Stone Crypt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elsie’s Rifle

An unlikely weapon makes a return from the original Destiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Edge Transit

Once a meme, now a menace in the realm of boss damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Falling Guillotine

One of Destiny 2’s most powerful swords just got stronger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hung Jury

A scout rifle that always seems to find its way back into the game. Image via Bungie

