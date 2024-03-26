Category:
All reissued weapons coming in Destiny 2: Into The Light

Ghosts of the past have re-emerged even more powerful than before.
Three Guardians square off against Eliksni enemies in Midtown during a match of Onslaught.
Image via Bungie

Into The Light, Destiny 2’s latest major free content update, launches on April 9, and its returning weapons are no doubt one of the key draws for the majority of players. To defend the Last City, Shaxx is pulling the big guns out of the vault.

Whether it’s classics like Blast Furnace from the Black Armory or the infamous Luna’s Howl, the weapons that make up what Bungie is dubbing the “Brave arsenal” in Into The Light are a mosaic of greatest hits. But they haven’t returned to Destiny 2 in their original forms—new perks sit alongside old ones, and each is fitted with a powerful new Origin Trait. That Origin Trait, Indomitability, has the power to grant either Demolitionist or Pugilist intrinsically, which is enough of a selling point for these guns alone.

Here’s the full list of Destiny 2 weapons confirmed to be returning with Into The Light on April 9, so you can start planning what attunements to take and what rolls to grind for.

Full list of new weapons coming in Destiny 2’s Into The Light update

There are 12 weapons in total coming with the Destiny 2: Into The Light update. While the majority of weapons are returning after having previously been sunset, a few of them come from more unlikely sources. That includes both raids still currently available to play, as well as one gun making its first appearance since the original Destiny.

Blast Furnace

The Blast Furnace pulse rifle from Destiny 2.
One of the strongest pulse rifles in PvP can now pack even more of a punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Recluse

The Recluse SMG from Destiny 2.
A whole new generation of Guardians can learn just how powerful Master of Arms is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mountaintop

The Mountaintop grenade launcher from Destiny 2.
The original embodiment of power creep is resurrected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luna’s Howl

The Luna's Howl hand cannon from Destiny 2.
It’s howl may be quieter than before, but it’s still quite threatening. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midnight Coup

The Midnight Coup hand cannon from Destiny 2.
One of Destiny 2’s strongest hand cannons is finally back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hammerhead

The Hammerhead LMG from Destiny 2.
An old favorite of the Black Armory returns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forbearance

The Forbearance grenade launcher from Destiny 2.
It turns out Forbearance would be the gun to power creep Forbearance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Succession

The Succession sniper rifle from Destiny 2.
An opportunity for those who don’t have access to the Deep Stone Crypt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elsie’s Rifle

The Elsie's Rifle pulse rifle from Destiny 2.
An unlikely weapon makes a return from the original Destiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Edge Transit

The Edge Transit grenade launcher from Destiny 2.
Once a meme, now a menace in the realm of boss damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Falling Guillotine

The Falling Guillotine sword from Destiny 2.
One of Destiny 2’s most powerful swords just got stronger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hung Jury

The Hung Jury scout rifle from Destiny 2.
A scout rifle that always seems to find its way back into the game. Image via Bungie
