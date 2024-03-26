All reissued weapons coming in Destiny 2: Into The Light
Ghosts of the past have re-emerged even more powerful than before.
Alexis Walker
Published: Mar 26, 2024 02:40 pm
Into The Light, Destiny 2’s latest major free content update, launches on April 9, and its returning weapons are no doubt one of the key draws for the majority of players. To defend the Last City, Shaxx is pulling the big guns out of the vault.
Whether it’s classics like Blast Furnace from the Black Armory or the infamous Luna’s Howl, the weapons that make up what Bungie is dubbing the “Brave arsenal” in Into The Light are a mosaic of greatest hits. But they haven’t returned to Destiny 2 in their original forms—new perks sit alongside old ones, and each is fitted with a powerful new Origin Trait. That Origin Trait, Indomitability, has the power to grant either Demolitionist or Pugilist intrinsically, which is enough of a selling point for these guns alone.
Here’s the full list of Destiny 2 weapons confirmed to be returning with Into The Light on April 9, so you can start planning what attunements to take and what rolls to grind for.
Full list of new weapons coming in Destiny 2’s Into The Light update
There are 12 weapons in total coming with the Destiny 2: Into The Light update. While the majority of weapons are returning after having previously been sunset, a few of them come from more unlikely sources. That includes both raids still currently available to play, as well as one gun making its first appearance since the original Destiny.
Blast Furnace
The Recluse
The Mountaintop
Luna’s Howl
Midnight Coup
Hammerhead
Forbearance
Succession
Elsie’s Rifle
Edge Transit
Falling Guillotine
Hung Jury
