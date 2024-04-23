Here are the early LoL Patch 14.9 patch notes

With the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational metagame totally locked in, Riot Games is now unleashing the balance change floodgates in League of Legends Patch 14.9 with a hefty 29 planned buffs, nerfs, and adjustments.

Riot has been hard at work prepping the League landscape for MSI 2024⁠—which just recently took shape team-wise—with changes mainly focused around pro play and the competitive metagame. With the shackles off, balance boss Riot Phroxzon and his squad can turn their attention solely to the Rift’s other issues.

These planned 14.9 changes include a long-awaited hitbox update led by Phreak, a fourth-straight balance checklist for Skarner, and a well-calculated strategy to “pull power out of the champions” who have been shining brightest in Season 14.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.9 update.

When will League Patch 14.9 go live?

League Patch 14.9 will be hitting live servers on Wednesday, May 1, according to the official Riot Games schedule. Everything bar the new League skins will be added during the downtime patching.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 14.9?

Changes galore as MSI plans slide into rearview mirror

The Glorious Executioner is always a closely watched champ. Image via Riot Games

League Patch 14.9 includes nearly 30 changes across two dozen chosen champions and six items, including Janna, Bel’Veth, Seraphine, Master Yi, and Pyke.

In particular, Riot’s balance team is targeting Draven because he’s “pretty frustrating” and will be tapping down several clear meta powerhouses like Akshan and Twitch. Any champion currently recording a win rate over 50 percent that has a “known high mastery” is on the chopping block.

Fourth time finally the charm for Skarner?

The Primordial Sovereign just keeps getting patched. Image via Riot Games

Riot just keeps whacking the reworked brackern with nerfs, though they have a decent enough reason⁠—as League players continue to figure out his new ability kit and item builds, his win rate keeps spiking. These Patch 14.9 nerfs mark the fourth straight time Skarner has been changed since his rework.

New Empyrean skins to celebrate MSI

The Empyrean skins offer a visual feast for players eager to embrace the cosmic clash. Image via Riot Games

Riot is going back to the well for this year’s MSI-themed skins, with six champions set to get new Empyrean cosmetics. The skinline was originated by Lil Nas X with his custom-made Prestige Empyrean K’Sante and was paired with the pop star’s “Fire to the Fuse” performance at the 2022 World Championship.

This time, Nocturne, Varus, Brand, Malzahar, Akali, and Kayle are getting the celestial upgrades, and Kayle players get a little extra gravy with a Prestige skin too.

Here are all the new Empyrean skins coming this patch:

Empyrean Akali (1,350 RP)

Empyrean Brand (1,350 RP)

Empyrean Kayle (1,350 RP)

Prestige Empyrean Kayle (2,000 MSI Tokens)

Empyrean Malzahar (1,350 RP)

Empyrean Nocturne (1,350 RP)

Empyrean Varus (1,820 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.9 cycle.

Most of these changes should make it to live servers after a run on the League PBE testing realm but do keep in mind everything is tentative. Any planned buffs, nerfs, and changes can be pulled at any time.

League Patch 14.9 patch notes

Champions

Ahri

Akshan

Amumu

Aurelion Sol

Bel’Veth

Blitzcrank

Evelynn

Janna

Jinx

Karma

Kassadin

Kennen

Malzahar

Master Yi

Nilah

Olaf

Pyke

Sejuani

Seraphine

Skarner

Taliyah

Twitch

Urgot

Items

Death’s Dance

Eclipse

Hexdrinker

Maw of Malmortius

Sundered Sky

Sterak’s Gage

Runes

Systems

Selection/gameplay radius

General

Bugfixes

Skins

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

