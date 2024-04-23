Empyrean Akali from League of Legends dashes across a rainbow landscape with her rainbow blades.
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.9 patch notes

Forget pro play, this update is all about League's solo queue heroes.
Isaac McIntyre
Apr 23, 2024

With the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational metagame totally locked in, Riot Games is now unleashing the balance change floodgates in League of Legends Patch 14.9 with a hefty 29 planned buffs, nerfs, and adjustments.

Riot has been hard at work prepping the League landscape for MSI 2024⁠—which just  recently took shape team-wise—with changes mainly focused around pro play and the competitive metagame. With the shackles off, balance boss Riot Phroxzon and his squad can turn their attention solely to the Rift’s other issues.

These planned 14.9 changes include a long-awaited hitbox update led by Phreak, a fourth-straight balance checklist for Skarner, and a well-calculated strategy to “pull power out of the champions” who have been shining brightest in Season 14.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.9 update.

When will League Patch 14.9 go live?

League Patch 14.9 will be hitting live servers on Wednesday, May 1, according to the official Riot Games schedule. Everything bar the new League skins will be added during the downtime patching.

Here are all the key patching times:

  • 3pm CT (NA)
  • 5am GMT (EU West)
  • 3am CET (EU North East)
  • 8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 14.9?

Changes galore as MSI plans slide into rearview mirror

Draven swinging his axes.
The Glorious Executioner is always a closely watched champ. Image via Riot Games

League Patch 14.9 includes nearly 30 changes across two dozen chosen champions and six items, including Janna, Bel’Veth, Seraphine, Master Yi, and Pyke. 

In particular, Riot’s balance team is targeting Draven because he’s “pretty frustrating” and will be tapping down several clear meta powerhouses like Akshan and Twitch. Any champion currently recording a win rate over 50 percent that has a “known high mastery” is on the chopping block.

Fourth time finally the charm for Skarner?

Earthrune Skarner VGU splash
The Primordial Sovereign just keeps getting patched. Image via Riot Games

Riot just keeps whacking the reworked brackern with nerfs, though they have a decent enough reason⁠—as League players continue to figure out his new ability kit and item builds, his win rate keeps spiking. These Patch 14.9 nerfs mark the fourth straight time Skarner has been changed since his rework.

New Empyrean skins to celebrate MSI

Empyrean skins in League of Legends, sporting bright neon colors.
The Empyrean skins offer a visual feast for players eager to embrace the cosmic clash. Image via Riot Games

Riot is going back to the well for this year’s MSI-themed skins, with six champions set to get new Empyrean cosmetics. The skinline was originated by Lil Nas X with his custom-made Prestige Empyrean K’Sante and was paired with the pop star’s “Fire to the Fuse” performance at the 2022 World Championship.

This time, Nocturne, Varus, Brand, Malzahar, Akali, and Kayle are getting the celestial upgrades, and Kayle players get a little extra gravy with a Prestige skin too.

Here are all the new Empyrean skins coming this patch:

  • Empyrean Akali (1,350 RP)
  • Empyrean Brand (1,350 RP)
  • Empyrean Kayle (1,350 RP)
  • Prestige Empyrean Kayle (2,000 MSI Tokens)
  • Empyrean Malzahar (1,350 RP)
  • Empyrean Nocturne (1,350 RP)
  • Empyrean Varus (1,820 RP)

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.9 cycle.

Most of these changes should make it to live servers after a run on the League PBE testing realm but do keep in mind everything is tentative. Any planned buffs, nerfs, and changes can be pulled at any time.

League Patch 14.9 patch notes

Champions

  • Ahri
  • Akshan
  • Amumu
  • Aurelion Sol
  • Bel’Veth
  • Blitzcrank
  • Evelynn
  • Janna
  • Jinx
  • Karma
  • Kassadin
  • Kennen
  • Malzahar
  • Master Yi
  • Nilah
  • Olaf
  • Pyke
  • Sejuani
  • Seraphine
  • Skarner
  • Taliyah
  • Twitch
  • Urgot

Items

  • Death’s Dance
  • Eclipse
  • Hexdrinker
  • Maw of Malmortius
  • Sundered Sky
  • Sterak’s Gage

Runes

  • Coming soon…

Systems

  • Selection/gameplay radius

General

  • Coming soon…

Bugfixes

  • Coming soon…

Skins

  • Skins

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

Isaac McIntyre
Isaac McIntyre is the Aussie Editor at Dot Esports. He previously worked in sports journalism at Fairfax Media in Mudgee and Newcastle for six years before falling in love with esports—an ever-evolving world he's been covering since 2018. Since joining Dot, he's twice been nominated for Best Gaming Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism Awards and continues to sink unholy hours into losing games as a barely-Platinum AD carry. When the League servers go down he'll sneak in a few quick hands of the One Piece card game. Got a tip for us? Email: isaac@dotesports.com.