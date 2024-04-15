Malzahar, Nocturne among 6 LoL champs getting new Empyrean skins to celebrate MSI 2024

League of Legends players can prepare to transcend into the cosmic realm once more when the Empyrean skin line returns in May, just in time for the first international competition of the year.

Recommended Videos

Unlike last year’s event, which introduced the Inkshadow skin line, this year’s Mid-Season Invitational won’t debut its own skin line. Instead, it will bring back the dimension-breaking Empyrean skins, offering players a chance to immerse themselves in the cosmic clash of darkness and neon-glowing stars once more. Six new champions enter the cosmic universe of Neon Strata, with the Righteous one also bringing a Prestige edition of her skin to the Rift.

Tear through reality with Empyrean Nocturne, Varus, Brand, Malzahar, Akali, Kayle, and Prestige Empyrean Kayle 🟦🟪 pic.twitter.com/pAyyKCiUaf — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 15, 2024

Originating from the spectacle of Worlds 2022, where it was featured in the performance “Fire to the Fuse” and introduced Lil Nas X’s Prestige Empyrean K’Sante skin, this futuristic collection has etched itself into League’s multiverse. Now, two years later, as the Mid-Season Invitational looms on the horizon, the Empyrean skins return to the spotlight.

Set to commence on May 1, the 2024 event marks the resurgence of the Empyreans in the League universe, thus bringing new champions into the cosmic fray. Nocturne, Varus, Brand, Malzahar, Akali, and Kayle emerge from the depths of the universe in their Empyrean forms, ablaze with celestial energy, with the latter ascending to new heights with a Prestige edition of her Empyrean skin embodying divine power like never before.

From the sleek cybernetic designs to the glowing motifs, the Empyrean skins offer a visual feast for players eager to embrace the cosmic clash of champions once more. But for those who would rather skip this iteration of skins, Riot has other cosmetics ready to reach League’s client.

The new Empyrean skins debut on April 16 on the PBE, with their official release scheduled for May 1, just in time for the return of both Arena and MSI.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more