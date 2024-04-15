An overview of the Arena stadium in LoL's popular limited-time mode.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Riot confirms LoL Arena’s next comeback will last longer than ever before

With Patch 14.8, unleash hell.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 11:52 am

Your League of Legends tournament arc just got an extension, so get ready to fight throughout the Summer. In a dev blog released today, Riot Games officially confirmed the Arena game mode will be making its grand return to the League client, and not just as a short-lived event. 

Recommended Videos

Riot Games has decided to extend the presence of Arena in the League client for an entire ranked split. This will give players ample time to immerse themselves in the intense action and allow Riot to gather valuable data over an extended period. Starting May 1 and ending later this September, the third iteration of Arena will bring a few changes and updates to the beloved game mode. 

Three Arena augments silver
Augments in the new iteration of Arena will also be Prismatic. Image via Riot Games.

You can expect balance adjustments, new features, and improvements based on community feedback, but most of all a bigger lobby with double the contestants as before. But while Arena is coming back with patch 14.8, its ranked system will be on hold until a couple of weeks later, as Riot is interested in seeing “how things play out without the leaderboard system.”

Patch 14.10 will kick off the leaderboard in Arena and the second ranked Split for the Summoner’s Rift. 

This extended presence of Arena signals Riot’s dedication to refining and enhancing the game mode for long-term enjoyment. With a four-month ranked season and ongoing updates, it’s evident that Riot is listening to players’ feedback and striving to make Arena a permanent addition to League, akin to the beloved ARAM mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LoL Arena return date: When is Arena mode coming back?
An animated version of Samira from League of Legends lifts her hand in celebration in front of a huge colosseum stand full of fans.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Arena return date: When is Arena mode coming back?
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others Apr 15, 2024
Read Article LoL player’s Dragon-themed Tower update has everyone asking Riot to consider changes
Dragons in League of Legends are very impactful
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL player’s Dragon-themed Tower update has everyone asking Riot to consider changes
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
G2 Caps in LEC studio looking at his monitor
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL Arena return date: When is Arena mode coming back?
An animated version of Samira from League of Legends lifts her hand in celebration in front of a huge colosseum stand full of fans.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Arena return date: When is Arena mode coming back?
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others Apr 15, 2024
Read Article LoL player’s Dragon-themed Tower update has everyone asking Riot to consider changes
Dragons in League of Legends are very impactful
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL player’s Dragon-themed Tower update has everyone asking Riot to consider changes
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
G2 Caps in LEC studio looking at his monitor
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All LoL teams qualified for Mid-Season Invitational 2024
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 14, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.