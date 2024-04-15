Riot confirms LoL Arena’s next comeback will last longer than ever before

Your League of Legends tournament arc just got an extension, so get ready to fight throughout the Summer. In a dev blog released today, Riot Games officially confirmed the Arena game mode will be making its grand return to the League client, and not just as a short-lived event.

Riot Games has decided to extend the presence of Arena in the League client for an entire ranked split. This will give players ample time to immerse themselves in the intense action and allow Riot to gather valuable data over an extended period. Starting May 1 and ending later this September, the third iteration of Arena will bring a few changes and updates to the beloved game mode.

Augments in the new iteration of Arena will also be Prismatic. Image via Riot Games.

You can expect balance adjustments, new features, and improvements based on community feedback, but most of all a bigger lobby with double the contestants as before. But while Arena is coming back with patch 14.8, its ranked system will be on hold until a couple of weeks later, as Riot is interested in seeing “how things play out without the leaderboard system.”

Patch 14.10 will kick off the leaderboard in Arena and the second ranked Split for the Summoner’s Rift.

This extended presence of Arena signals Riot’s dedication to refining and enhancing the game mode for long-term enjoyment. With a four-month ranked season and ongoing updates, it’s evident that Riot is listening to players’ feedback and striving to make Arena a permanent addition to League, akin to the beloved ARAM mode.

