LoL Arena return date: When does Arena mode return?

Despite how popular League of Legends’ Arena mode is, Riot Games never intended to make it a permanent inclusion. Its brief return in December was exactly that, with it removed after just a month. The good news is that it’s not gone forever.

As part of its 2024 roadmap, Riot has laid out its League plans for the next 12 months, which includes bringing Arena mode back yet again, complete with improvements and changes. Hopefully, it’ll stick around for longer next time. So, here’s what Arena mode fans have to look forward to in the coming year.

League of Legends: when is Arena coming back?

Expect it by summertime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, Riot has not shared an exact date for Arena’s return. We’ll be sure to update this article once such a date is given, but Riot has said you should see it reappear in the first half of 2024. Barring any delays, this means the latest it could possibly come back is the very end of June. If you’re lucky, it could return even earlier than that, but it’s best to assume Riot is aiming for a summer release date.

League of Legends: What changes will be made to Arena?

So far, Riot has only detailed a small handful of updates it has planned for Arena mode. The first is the number of participating teams will be bumped up from four to eight. Teams will still consist of two players, but matches will be bigger than before once they sport 16 players in total.

There will also be changes made to the mode’s UI as well as entirely new maps and Augments, but Riot likely won’t go into any specifics until Arena re-launches.

If you don’t care about Arena, it’s not the only thing Riot’s focused on for 2024. It’s already teased two more returning modes—URF and One For All—as well as an entirely new gameplay mode, which Riot describes as “a more relaxed way to spend time with friends.” On top of that, major adjustments are planned for League’s ranking system.