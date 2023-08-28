Riot confirms tentative return date for LoL’s Arena mode

Ever since its official release earlier this summer, Arena has been League of Legends’ newest hit game mode. Although its time in the game might be ending today alongside the Soul Fighter event, players won’t need to wait too long to jump back into their new favorite mode.

Riot Games has confirmed that Arena will be returning to the client in a few months, with a tentative release date of December 2023. The game mode will also come complete with new augments, better champion diversity, a wider meta, map adjustments, and even new ways to play with more than just one friend.

@Riotbrightmoon and @Riotmeddler share updates on Ranked🪜, our plans for Arena⚔️, the return of Nexus Blitz💥, and an update on bot AI🤖. @Riotpupulasers talks about changes to Preseason🗺️ and the removal of the Mythic Item System🥾 pic.twitter.com/fmKytSApyX — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 28, 2023

With fast-paced gameplay, shorter game times, and unique combinations and interactions with champions, items, and augments, this mode is both competitive and exciting for ranked demons and casual friends alike. Similar to Teamfight Tactics’ Double Up mode, this cut down the need for farming and scaling, allowing players to jump into the fray from the first second onward.

One of the most-requested features of the game mode, however, was a way to queue up with more than one set of friends. This would require a bit of adjustment from the developers to prevent any boosting up the ranked ladder, but many players have expressed their wishes to face off against their pals in this new setting.

Additionally, Riot has already tried to temper expectations of Arena becoming a permanent game mode, saying it “would take a really huge player response that sustains over time.” But there is still a world where the community pushes for the game mode to remain as a forever addition to the client.

The Soul Fighter event is ending on Monday, Aug. 28, so get your Arena reps in while you can.

