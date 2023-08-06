LoL Arena end date: When does Arena mode end?

League of Legends has no doubt seen a resurgence of players recently, but they aren’t rushing to the Rift to play ranked or ARAMs—it’s been all about League Arena.

Introduced on July 20 with the Soul Fighters summer event, the Arena game mode, also known as 2v2v2v2, has been a welcome change from the monotony of your regularly scheduled League. From tier lists to constant balance updates to even its own ranked system, it’s clear Riot Games intends for Arena to be more than just a once-off limited-time game mode.

But will League Arena actually be hanging around after the Soul Fighter event?

When will League Arena mode end?

Riot has said that League Arena will be available from Patch 13.14’s introduction on July 20, up until the summer event’s conclusion on Monday, Aug. 28, wrapping up at 11:59pm PST (Aug. 29, 1:59am CT).

In a July 11 Reddit post on the official League subreddit, Riot staff confirmed the event would not be a permanent addition to League at this time. That said, the response did give hope the game mode would return in some capacity “after significant upgrades” and depending on player response, which has thus far been quite positive.

Riot staff made sure to stress any future plans for League Arena were far from confirmed and that, should the game mode return, there isn’t a timeline for when we can expect it. It’s possible Riot may opt to bring back League Arena as a summer-only event or include it in a holiday update.

Personally, I’d love it to become a permanent game mode, I’ve been hooked on it since it was launched, and is a cool new way to play League. I, like many others I’m sure, will be eagerly awaiting its return.

In the meantime, if you’re a fan like me, be sure to play as many Arena games as you can before it all goes away on Aug. 28.

