Riot Games is continuing to work very closely on the League of Legends Arena meta in its early days, especially when it comes to power picks in the 2v2v2v2 mode, with buffs, nerfs, and changes aplenty coming for at least 20 champions, five items, three augments in Patch 13.15 this week.

What’s changing in League Arena in Patch 13.15?

Atop the update in top billing are nerfs for Taric, Annie, and Jax, all of whom I recently dubbed S-Tier in our Dot Esports tier list rankings for the mode. Other powerful picks like Kayle, Poppy, Kennen, and Alistar⁠—the last of whom is actually disabled due to a bug today—have also been hit by nerfs, while characters like Blitzcrank, Katarina, and Ziggs are getting buffs.

Champions aren’t the only targets in the Aug. 2 update, with items like Echoes of Helia, Hextech Gunblade, and Staff of Flowing Water all going under the needle. Several Augments ranging from Windspeaker’s Blessing to Earthwake and Perseverance are similarly being tweaked this week.

I’ve put together all the changes below. We can expect Riot to deploy the 13.15 update and these changes to live League servers soon.

League Arena Patch 13.15 notes

Champions

Alistar

W ability hasted changed from zero to -30.

R ability haste changed from zero to -50.

Annie

Tibbers base health reduced by 50 percent.

Akshan

Q damage increased from 5-85 (plus 80 percent total attack damage) to 15-135 (plus 100 percent total attack damage).

W revive health percentage increased from 33 to 66 percent.

E attack speed scaling increased from 0.3 per 100 percent bonus attack speed to 0.45 per 100 percent bonus attack speed.

R attack damage ratio increased from 10 to 20 percent.

Bard

Passive Chimes needed per upgrade tier reduced from five to two.

Passive Meep damage ability power ratio increased from 30 to 60 percent.

W charge time reduced from 10 to eight seconds, ability haste changed from zero to +70, max packs increased from three to 33, healing doubled.

E ability haste changed from zero to +70.

Blitzcrank

Passive mana-to-shield ratio increased from 1.1 to 1.2.

Passive cooldown reduced from 90 to 30 seconds.

Q ability power ratio increased from 120 to 150 percent, ability haste changed from zero to +40.

R passive base damage increased from 50-150 (plus 30-50 percent ability power) to 60-160 (plus 40-60 percent ability power).

R active ability power ratio increased from 100 to 130 percent.

Corki

Package duration reduced from 60 to 15 seconds

E ability haste changed from zero to -30.

Heimerdinger

Q turret health reduced by 30 percent.

E ability haste changed from zero to -30.

Jax

E ability haste changed from zero to -30.

R passive proc base damage reduced from 60-160 to 40-120.

Kassadin

Q base damage increased from 65-185 to 100-210

W base damage increased from 50-150 to 75-220

R base damage increased from 70-110 to 100-140

R base bonus damage per stack increased 35-55 to 45-65

Katarina

Passive damage attack damage scaling increased from 60 to 80 percent bonus attack damage.

Passive cooldown reduction on kills increased from 15 to 20 seconds.

Q damage increased from 80-200 (plus 35 percent ability power) to 80-200 (plus 50 percent ability power).

E damage increased from 20-80 (plus 40 percent attack damage)(plus 25 percent ability power) to 50-110 (plus 50 percent attack damage)(plus 35 percent ability power).

R damage per dagger increased from 25-50 (plus 19 percent ability power)(plus 16 percent bonus attack damage) to 50-75 (plus 22 percent ability power)(plus 16 percent bonus attack damage).

Kayle

R ability haste changed from -50 to -150.

R base damage reduced from 200-400 to 50-150.

Kennen

W magic damage reduced from 70-170 (plus 80 percent ability power) to 70-150 (plus 60 percent ability power).

R bonus armor and magic resist reduced from 20-60 to 20-40.

R magic damage per bolt reduced from 40-110 (plus 22.5 percent ability power) to 30-80 (plus 18 percent ability power).

K’Sante

Q base cooldown reduced from 3.5 to 2.75 seconds

E ability haste changed from zero to +20.

Naafiri (Cameo)

Percent maximum health damage reduced from 20-60 to 10-20 percent.

Poppy

W ability haste changed from zero to -30.

E ability haste changed from zero to -30.

Rammus

Q bonus movement speed increased from 25-39 percent (based on level) to 50-78 percent (based on level).

Q ability power ratio increased from 100 to 125 percent.

W bonus armor increased from 35 (plus 40-80 percent total armor) to 35 (plus 60-100 percent total armor).

W bonus magic resistance increased from 10 (plus 30-50 percent total magic resist) to 10 (plus 40-60 percent total magic resist).

E taunt duration increased from 1.2-2 to 1.6-2.4 seconds.

E bonus attack speed duration increased from 1.2-2 to 1.6-2.4 seconds.

R ability power ratio increased from 60 to 100 percent.

Wukong

Q base damage reduced from 20-120 to 10-90

W ability haste changed from zero to -30.

R base maximum health damage per second reduced from 4-8 to 3-6 percent.

Xerath

Passive damage to plants increased from one to two.

W base slow increased from 25 to 40 percent. Enhanced slow remains unchanged.

R bonus base damage per stack increased from 20-30 to 30-40.

Yorick

Passive grave spawn time increased from six to eight seconds.

Ghoul health reduced by 30 percent.

Ziggs

Q base damage increased from 70-230 to 100-260.

E ability haste changed from zero to +30.

E ability power ratio increased from 30 to 40 percent.

E slow increased from 10-50 to 30-70 percent.

Items

Echoes of Helia

Heal per shard increased from 20-80 to 40-160.

Damage per shard increased from 30-180 to 45-270.

Guardian’s Dirk

Lethality increased from 10 to 15.

Hextech Gunblade

Ability power increased from 70 to 80.

Omnivamp increased from 15 to 20 percent.

Prowler’s Claw

Attack damage ratio increased from 20/15 (ranged/melee) to 45/30 (ranged/melee).

Staff of Flowing Water

Movement speed increased from 10 to 15 percent.

Passive proc ability power granted increased from 45-70 to 60-90.

Passive proc ability hasted granted increased from 30 to 35.

Augments

Windspeaker’s Blessing

Armor and magic resistances reduced from 45-105 (based on level) to 30-90 (based on level).

Earthwake

Base explosion time reduced from one to 0.75 seconds.

Perseverance

Base health regeneration increased from 500 to 600 percent.

Amped regeneration increased from 1,000 to 1,200 percent.

QoL Changes

The Ring of Fire will now apply increasing amounts of Grievous Wounds

Player Frame Augment Panel has been added as an additional stats panel in the UI.

The item shop has been reordered to go from Starter, to Epic, to Mythic, and finally to Legendary.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Trinity Force’s mythic bonus was not giving the correct amount of movement speed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Scoped Weapons Augment to grant the incorrect amount of attack range.

Fixed a bug that was causing loading screen tips from TFT to appear in the loading screen.

Fixed a bug that was causing the End of Game screen to not display game time and ID.

Fixed a bug that caused Champion’s splashes to not appear if they early exited.

Fixed a bug that was causing Karma’s Q to stop working when she cast the Die Another Day Augment.

Fixed a bug that made players unable to inspect another champion by clicking on them when spectating their combat.

Fixed a bug that caused Fiddlesticks’ Scarecrow Effigy to not have an ability icon.

Fixed a bug that caused Camille’s Passive to grant a magic shield when attacking an AD champion.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Sonic Boom Augments to track damage dealt to target dummies during the planning phase.

Fixed a bug that caused the Augment Chauffeur to interfere with aiming controls when the user’s ally would move.

Fixed a bug that was causing Mordekaiser’s R to make the screen go completely green if Mordekaiser eliminated the last enemy with it.

Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s W clone to not move and then teleport when a directional input was made.

Fixed a bug that was causing Neeko’s R to show the ability VFX while she was disguised.

Fixed a bug that caused Kha’Zix’s R to remain on cooldown if it was used during the previous planning phase.

Fixed a bug that was causing attack move to prioritize plants over champions.

Fixed a bug where champions could apply on-hit effects to the Health Relic

Fixed a bug that was causing the incorrect victory/defeat screen to be shown upon losing/winning a game.

Fixed a bug that was causing Gwen’s W to not block damage.

Fixed a bug that was causing Earthwake Augment to only explode where Maokai landed after casting his W.

Fixed a bug that was causing Gangplank’s R Silver Serpent upgrades to not correctly display the icons.

Fixed a bug that allowed Cameo champions to capture Skarner’s crystal spires.

Fixed a bug that was causing Wukong’s name to appear as MonkeyKing on the scoreboard. That’s bananas.

