Riot disables Alistar in LoL Arena to quickly patch his ultimate

Many powerhouse champions are dominating League of Legends’ newest mode, Arena, but players won’t be able to take one particular S-tier character, Alistar, into matches for the foreseeable future after Riot Games rushed to disable the power pick today.

The issue, the League devs explained after removing the Minotaur from playlists on Aug. 1, is with his ultimate glitching out in some lobbies.

The dev team didn’t specifically elaborate on what the glitch with his ultimate was, but given his premiere power, Unbreakable Will (his R ability), can remove crowd control effects on himself and reduce incoming physical and magical damage, the bug must have been spectacular. And, as for the League players who’ve had to face Alistar in the Arena and experienced this bug, they believe his ultimate made him “immortal.”

🐄📣: Alistar is temporarily disabled in Arena while we fix a bug with his ult. Our thoughts and prayers are with Poppy players missing their favorite duo. pic.twitter.com/0fMUOi8oen — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) August 1, 2023

Alistar may not be one of the more oppressive support champions in the Arena mode—that crown goes to Taric—but like Taric, the Minotaur is an unstoppable force when paired with any damage-heavy champions, and he’s excellent at helping to secure points. Given the bug was tied to his ultimate, it’s no wonder he’s banned in 30 percent of games, according to League Arena stats tracking site MetaScr’s numbers.

Riot’s devs haven’t given a time frame on when Alistar will return. If you’re one of the duos spamming the Poppy-Alistar combo or pairing the Minotaur with Vayne or Fiora, you may have to find another duo to crush your enemies with.

Related: Best combos to try in League’s new Arena mode

If you need some suggestions, I recommend Jax and Taric, Annie and Fiora, or Taric and Vayne; they’re the duos with the highest win rates today.

About the author