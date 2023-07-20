In League of Legends’ new Arena game mode, summoners are encouraged to dive into the mayhem from champion select onward as you immerse yourself into a hectic two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two clash to the death.

With over 160 champions to choose from, the combinations are endless and the potential is limitless for players to discover. There are, however, some champions that have already made the rounds as the strongest to either play or ban before you even step foot onto the Soul Fighter battlegrounds.

Whether you’re looking to confuse your opponents to victory, outlast them in a war of attrition, or you want to simply overwhelm them with pure firepower, these are some of the champion combos that you should try out. Most importantly, have fun with it and don’t be afraid to experiment with all of the Augments in the game as well.

Best champion combos in LoL‘s Arena

The best and most fun combos to try at the launch of LoL’s Arena mode are Dr. Mundo and Yuumi, Mordekaiser and Kha’Zix, Ivern and Annie, Heimerdinger and Zyra, and Vayne and Lulu.

Dr. Mundo and Yuumi

Go where you please with Mundo’s unkillable kit. Image via Riot Games

The demented doctor of Zaun has got himself a kitty on his shoulders, and they are unkillable. Self-sustaining tanks are really strong in Arena because of how well they scale with items, along with the myriad of Augments that bolster their healing and tankiness. And Dr. Mundo is the king of soaking up damage while slowly chopping down his enemies to death.

Related: All Augments in LoL’s new Arena mode

Augments like Perseverance and I’m the Juggernaut can transform Mundo into a literal juggernaut that cannot be touched, while Yuumi speeds him up, slows enemies, and gives him unreal shields, heals, and a huge ultimate that locks down enemies for him to defeat.

Mordekaiser and Kha’Zix

Exert your will against these unfortunate souls as Mordekaiser. Image via Riot Games

This unique combination works well through Mordekaiser’s ultimate ability, which transports him and an enemy to the Death Realm for a few moments. While Mordekaiser handles his own one-vs-one, Kha’Zix now has free rein to jump onto the remaining opponent who has now been isolated, allowing the Voidreaver to deal extra damage due to his Taste their Fear passive.

Additionally, Mordekaiser can become a destructive force on his own with his unbreakable Paladin build, created by League content creator Elite500. By purchasing Guardian’s Amulet, Spirit Visage, Redemption, and Mikael’s Blessing, the Iron Revenant’s W shield will not only be huge, but the subsequent heal will continuously keep him healthy throughout any engagement, including the final circle of fire.

Ivern and Annie

Ivern is a friend of the forest, but a nightmare for your enemies. Image via Riot Games

There’s strength in numbers, and in Arena, Ivern and Annie are coming out to battle with a whole squad of friends to beat their enemies down. Although having one set of Daisy and Tibbers roaming around is fun, things get really interesting once you find the Prismatic Augment called Ultimate Revolution.

This Augment allows players to immediately cast their ultimate ability again after usage, giving them two Daisys and two Tibbers. A six-vs-two affair should be a horrifying sight for any opponents, especially with Daisy constantly knocking them up and Tibbers punching them out while passively burning them away.

Heimerdinger and Zyra

The seeds of victory are sure to bloom with Zyra. Image via Riot Games

In a similar vein, Heimerdinger and Zyra are also bringing some pals to the fray. The only caveat is that this duo needs a bit of space and time to set up their plants and turrets. But luckily for them, they have plenty of abilities to control the limited amount of space on the map.

Once these little beauties are placed down, the enemy team must now deal with the massive amounts of damage they’ll dish out when grouped together, while also dealing with Heimerdinger and Zyra’s oppressive ranged abilities. On a map with plenty of terrain, this combo can be a nightmare to face off against since you’ll have to dodge around every plant and turret just to get a shot at the enemy champions.

Vayne and Lulu

Vayne will keep the shadows away and bring the victories in. Image via Riot Games

This combination is much more traditional, but it also makes plenty of sense. Vayne and Lulu are already a relatively known combination on the Summoner’s Rift, and if you’re an AD carry main like me, Arena’s duel-like setting can be a dream come true—but only if you aren’t against those pesky assassins.

With so many different layers of terrains around, Vayne has plenty of outplay potential with her Condemn, and she can roll around and dip behind cover and into bushes with ease. Lulu, on the other hand, simply needs to protect her marksman from any harm, whether that’s speeding her up, shielding her, Polymorphing the other champions, or using her Wild Growth as a last resort save.

About the author