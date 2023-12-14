LoL Arena duo tier list: Best duos for 2v2v2v2 mode

You want to pick these duos with your friend for some easy wins.

With Patch 13.24 in League of Legends, the game saw the reintroduction of the beloved Arena mode. This time around developers launched a few pivotal changes, but it’s still a 2v2v2v2 mode where you and your partner should look for the best duo combinations.

In the mode, you go into battle alongside your partner against three other duos. The champion select phase is absolutely crucial. Skills and Augments play a huge role, but which two champions you get also are important in winning.

This time around, the developers tried to make more champions viable in the Arena mode. While it’s true that more of them are playable, there are still a few of them who will dominate. If you are on the lookout for the best duos, search no more. Here are our 10 best combinations.

The 10 best LoL Arena duos to pick

Veigar and Trundle

If you’re looking for a one-shot mage, Veigar is the one. Image via Riot Games Watch out, the Troll King is coming to get ya. Image via Riot Games

Best Veigar Augments: Witchful Thinking, Big Brain, Eureka

Best Warwick Augments: Lighting Strikes, Deft, Goredrink

We open the list with one of the most powerful combos in Arena, Veigar and Trundle. It’s a true match made in heaven. Veigar has an enormous burst, but lacks mobility and on his own is a really squishy target. Trundle, however, is a beefy, mobile front line. They’re both quite strong on their own, but they truly excel when put together.

Vladimir and Kayn

This vampire is impossible to play against. Image via Riot Games He’s almost in every Arena game. Image via Riot Games

Best Vladimir Augments: Witchful Thinking, Rabble Rousing, Eureka

Best Kayn Augments: The Brutalizer, Spin to Win, It’s Killing Time

In the Arena mode, some duos are just better because of the sheer damage they can unleash. Kayn and Vladimir is such a combo. Their ultimates and abilities can one-shot a lot of targets when used alongside each other. On top of that, both champions possess abilities that allow them to become untargetable for a few seconds, which is a great tool in dodging enemies’ damage.

Master Yi and Taric

His attacks are fast as hell, boy. Image via Riot Games With this dude by your side, there is nothing to fear. Image via Riot Games

Best Master Yi Augments: Lighting Strikes, Deft, Symphony of War

Best Taric Augments: Sonic Boom, All For You, Holy Fire

Master Yi has always been a fierce champion, and he only excels in Arena. On his own, he can easily get pinned down with CC and shut down afterward. Luckily, with Taric’s utility, Master Yi can fully reach his potential, which makes them one of the best duos in the mode.

Zed and Vladimir

The deadliest of assassins. Image via Riot Games Oh yeah, this guy again. He’s just too strong in Arena. Image via Riot Games

Best Vladimir Augments: Witchful Thinking, Rabble Rousing, Eureka

Best Zed Augments: The Brutalizer, Thread the Needle, It’s Killing Time

We already explained why Vladimir is a great choice for Arena, and he’s also terrific when paired with Zed. For the same reasons as when paired with Kayn, Zed can also deal some damage with his ultimate, while also having a few powerful abilities under his belt.

Kayn and Gwen

Kayn has two forms, so it only makes sense to include him twice here. Image via Riot Games Gwen can single-handedly carry games in Arena. Image via Riot Games

Best Gwen Augments: Marksmage, Scopier Weapons, Shadow Runner

Best Kayn Augments: The Brutalizer, Spin to Win, It’s Killing Time

Kayn works best when paired with mobile champions that can survive in a long-term fight. Gwen is a perfect example of such a champion, and arguably the strongest pick in the Arena so far. With the mode providing players with small areas to fight in, Gwen has it much easier to focus on obliterating enemies alongside Kayn, who like we explained, is a stellar pick as well.

Udyr and Mordekaiser

Udyr’s one of the most versatile champions in the game. Image via Riot Games How about a one-versus-one instead? Image via Riot Games

Best Udyr Augments: Scopier Weapons, Goliath, Deft

Best Mordekaiser Augments: Marksmage, Goliath, Witchful Thinking

Mordekaiser is a smart pick for Arena due to his ultimate, which allows him to isolate a duel against a certain champion. The strategy when picking him is to isolate a squishy target and finish them in Realm of Death, while having the other champion withstand the second standoff on their own for a while. And when it comes to being versatile in such fights, Udyr is a perfect option due to his versatility.

Amumu and Samira

He’s crying over your loss when you face him. Image via Riot Games Pair her with a powerful tank and you got yourself a recipe to win. Image via Riot Game

Best Amumu Augments: Tormentor, Impassable, Slap Around

Best Samira Augments: It’s Killing Time, Goredrink, Draw Your Sword

If you are aiming to go for an aggressive AD Carry in Arena, Samira is one of the strongest picks currently. Although like most ADCs, she won’t survive long on her own. It’s best to pick her alongside a tanky front line, like Amumu. The Sad Mummy can tank gigantic amounts of damage while also helping in with some AoE crowd control. This is a perfect set up for Samira’s aggressive kit.

Related One powerful champ combo has dominated LoL Arena through opening week

Gragas and Zed

Swinging by in style. Image via Riot Games Zed is in numerous powerful Arena duos. Image via Riot Games

Best Gragas Augments: Bread And Cheese, Eureka, Combo Master

Best Zed Augments: The Brutalizer, Thread the Needle, It’s Killing Time

Having both AP and AD damage in your duo can almost never go wrong, especially if both champions are mobile, perilous, and scale well, like Gragas and Zed. This combination introduces a bit of chaos to your gameplay, but it’s almost certain you and your partner will operate much better in it. Gragas can isolate the two opponents, while Zed can finish the more squishy one, which should quickly turn into your advantage.

Kayle and Warwick

If you land her ultimate right, there’s now way you’ll lose. Image via Riot Games He smells blood and victory. Image via Riot Games

Best Kayle Augments: Scopier Weapons, Deft, Marksmage

Best Warwick Augments: Deft, Symphony of War, Lighting Strikes

Another deadly and extremely annoying duo to play against is Kayle and Warwick. With their shields, lifesteal, and overall sustain, they can withstand a lot of fights, and their damage itself isn’t something to be disrespectful of. Both champions scale really well, so if you make it to the late game and pick up proper Augments, you should be fine.

Leona and Samira

She and Samira are a perfect match. Image via Riot Games It’s tough to fail with Leona by her side. Image via Riot Games

Best Leona Augments: Guilty Pleasure, Tormentor, Impassable

Best Samira Augments: It’s Killing Time, Goredrink, Draw Your Sword

Last but not least, we have Samira but, this time, with Leona. Like we explained, the ADC thrives alongside a tanky champion who can provide CC, and there’s hardly a better partner in crime to do such things other than Leona.