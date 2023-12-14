LoL Arena duo tier list: Best duos for 2v2v2v2 mode

With Patch 13.24 in League of Legends, the game saw the reintroduction of the beloved Arena mode. This time around developers launched a few pivotal changes, but it’s still a 2v2v2v2 mode where you and your partner should look for the best duo combinations.
In the mode, you go into battle alongside your partner against three other duos. The champion select phase is absolutely crucial. Skills and Augments play a huge role, but which two champions you get also are important in winning.
This time around, the developers tried to make more champions viable in the Arena mode. While it’s true that more of them are playable, there are still a few of them who will dominate. If you are on the lookout for the best duos, search no more. Here are our 10 best combinations.
The 10 best LoL Arena duos to pick
Veigar and Trundle
- Best Veigar Augments: Witchful Thinking, Big Brain, Eureka
- Best Warwick Augments: Lighting Strikes, Deft, Goredrink
We open the list with one of the most powerful combos in Arena, Veigar and Trundle. It’s a true match made in heaven. Veigar has an enormous burst, but lacks mobility and on his own is a really squishy target. Trundle, however, is a beefy, mobile front line. They’re both quite strong on their own, but they truly excel when put together.
Vladimir and Kayn
- Best Vladimir Augments: Witchful Thinking, Rabble Rousing, Eureka
- Best Kayn Augments: The Brutalizer, Spin to Win, It’s Killing Time
In the Arena mode, some duos are just better because of the sheer damage they can unleash. Kayn and Vladimir is such a combo. Their ultimates and abilities can one-shot a lot of targets when used alongside each other. On top of that, both champions possess abilities that allow them to become untargetable for a few seconds, which is a great tool in dodging enemies’ damage.
Master Yi and Taric
- Best Master Yi Augments: Lighting Strikes, Deft, Symphony of War
- Best Taric Augments: Sonic Boom, All For You, Holy Fire
Master Yi has always been a fierce champion, and he only excels in Arena. On his own, he can easily get pinned down with CC and shut down afterward. Luckily, with Taric’s utility, Master Yi can fully reach his potential, which makes them one of the best duos in the mode.
Zed and Vladimir
- Best Vladimir Augments: Witchful Thinking, Rabble Rousing, Eureka
- Best Zed Augments: The Brutalizer, Thread the Needle, It’s Killing Time
We already explained why Vladimir is a great choice for Arena, and he’s also terrific when paired with Zed. For the same reasons as when paired with Kayn, Zed can also deal some damage with his ultimate, while also having a few powerful abilities under his belt.
Kayn and Gwen
- Best Gwen Augments: Marksmage, Scopier Weapons, Shadow Runner
- Best Kayn Augments: The Brutalizer, Spin to Win, It’s Killing Time
Kayn works best when paired with mobile champions that can survive in a long-term fight. Gwen is a perfect example of such a champion, and arguably the strongest pick in the Arena so far. With the mode providing players with small areas to fight in, Gwen has it much easier to focus on obliterating enemies alongside Kayn, who like we explained, is a stellar pick as well.
Udyr and Mordekaiser
- Best Udyr Augments: Scopier Weapons, Goliath, Deft
- Best Mordekaiser Augments: Marksmage, Goliath, Witchful Thinking
Mordekaiser is a smart pick for Arena due to his ultimate, which allows him to isolate a duel against a certain champion. The strategy when picking him is to isolate a squishy target and finish them in Realm of Death, while having the other champion withstand the second standoff on their own for a while. And when it comes to being versatile in such fights, Udyr is a perfect option due to his versatility.
Amumu and Samira
- Best Amumu Augments: Tormentor, Impassable, Slap Around
- Best Samira Augments: It’s Killing Time, Goredrink, Draw Your Sword
If you are aiming to go for an aggressive AD Carry in Arena, Samira is one of the strongest picks currently. Although like most ADCs, she won’t survive long on her own. It’s best to pick her alongside a tanky front line, like Amumu. The Sad Mummy can tank gigantic amounts of damage while also helping in with some AoE crowd control. This is a perfect set up for Samira’s aggressive kit.
Gragas and Zed
- Best Gragas Augments: Bread And Cheese, Eureka, Combo Master
- Best Zed Augments: The Brutalizer, Thread the Needle, It’s Killing Time
Having both AP and AD damage in your duo can almost never go wrong, especially if both champions are mobile, perilous, and scale well, like Gragas and Zed. This combination introduces a bit of chaos to your gameplay, but it’s almost certain you and your partner will operate much better in it. Gragas can isolate the two opponents, while Zed can finish the more squishy one, which should quickly turn into your advantage.
Kayle and Warwick
- Best Kayle Augments: Scopier Weapons, Deft, Marksmage
- Best Warwick Augments: Deft, Symphony of War, Lighting Strikes
Another deadly and extremely annoying duo to play against is Kayle and Warwick. With their shields, lifesteal, and overall sustain, they can withstand a lot of fights, and their damage itself isn’t something to be disrespectful of. Both champions scale really well, so if you make it to the late game and pick up proper Augments, you should be fine.
Leona and Samira
- Best Leona Augments: Guilty Pleasure, Tormentor, Impassable
- Best Samira Augments: It’s Killing Time, Goredrink, Draw Your Sword
Last but not least, we have Samira but, this time, with Leona. Like we explained, the ADC thrives alongside a tanky champion who can provide CC, and there’s hardly a better partner in crime to do such things other than Leona.