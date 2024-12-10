Riot could be backtracking on controversial Viktor changes coming to LoL

It’s a turbulent time for Viktor fans in League of Legends, and based on comments from Riot Games co-founder Marc “Tryndamere” Merrill, the turbulence doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. In a recent stream, Merrill hinted that Riot could backtrack on the controversial VGU to some degree.
Riot decided the Machine Herald would get a visual and gameplay update to align with the character we saw at the end of Arcane season two. This wasn’t a well-received change, to say the least, with many Viktor fans storming to the Viktormains subreddit to express their disappointment in Riot for appealing to Arcane fans over the core Viktor fanbase.
This disappointment was further amplified once Viktor’s VGU was released onto the Public Beta Environment (PBE). On some of the skins, specifically on Creator and Death Sworn Viktor, the champion had lost his bigger physique, which did not sit well with the fans. In reply to a Viktor fan on his livestream, Merrill acknowledged the “not great skin execution” and is “looking at Vik[tor].”
And while it’s unclear to the extent Riot will backtrack, the skins above have since received tweaks to make Viktor appear much bigger. These changes were hinted at by Riot Pabro on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 4.
Riot has a difficult task ahead of it as it oversees two fanbases at odds with one another. On the one hand, you have a devoted Viktor fanbase who are unhappy with the unnecessary changes to a champion they have loved and have seen minimal changes in the many years he’s been part of the game. On the other hand, you have a devoted Arcane fanbase coming to defend their beloved Viktor. It will be difficult for Riot to keep both parts of the Viktor fandom happy.
