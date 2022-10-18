Say hello to K’Sante’s brilliant new prestige skin, co-designed by Lil Nas X

"Even now, my people stand with me, my weapons aimed in their name."

As League of Legends fans marvel over the game’s newest champion, K’Sante, Riot Games has also dropped a new prestige skin for the Pride of Nazumah that is unlike any other cosmetic in the game.

To help celebrate the 2022 World Championship, Riot worked together with award-winning rapper and singer Lil Nas X to create the unique Prestige Empyrean K’Sante skin. This is the first co-designed artist collaboration in League history, making the skin one-of-a-kind.

The skin will not be available for purchase through the League store, but instead can be earned through the Worlds 2022 event by playing some games on Summoner’s Rift, Howling Abyss, and Teamfight Tactics. Players will have to earn 2,000 Worlds 2022 tokens to afford the skin, like many other prestige skins that were released before it.

Featuring a deep purple and vibrant pink colorway, K’Sante’s prestige skin has him dressed to kill with a beautiful outfit fitting for a hero of Nazumah, while surrounded by pink butterflies in the skin’s splash art—a symbol that Lil Nas X has used in many different aspects of his career, from the album art for his latest album, Montero, to the butterfly tattoo on his neck in real life.

To continue the festivities, Lil Nas X will be performing the official anthem of Worlds 2022, “STAR WALKIN'”, at the opening ceremony of the tournament finals in San Francisco. It should be an exciting day full of incredible gameplay and an unforgettable song from one of the biggest stars in the music industry.