How to get the Stout Heart Sigil in Granblue Fantasy Relink

The Stout Heart Sigil is one of the rarest Sigils you can get in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which naturally means it’s a very useful piece of gear.

Recommended Videos

With it being a Legendary class Sigil, though, it’s not the easiest thing to obtain. As far as we can tell, it’s not something you can find in a treasure chest or a potential reward for completing certain quests. Still, its effects are worth the effort needed to unlock it and can potentially help you in some of Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s more challenging missions.

What does the Stout Heart Sigil do in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

When you equip a character with the Stout Heart Sigil, it acts as if they have the Stout Heart buff, which means any actions they take can’t be interrupted by enemy attacks. Some characters, like Io and Siegfried, have skills that can temporarily grant this buff. But with this Sigil, the buff is active from the get-go and is essentially permanent (until you remove the Sigil). It obviously doesn’t make the character invincible, but it means you can perform infinite button-mashing combos or skills that require time to activate without fear of being interrupted.

It’s not quite one of the best Sigils in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but it’s still an incredibly useful one to have and at least experiment with.

How do you unlock the Stout Heart Sigil in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

You won’t be able to get the Sigil till very late into the endgame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other Sigils, such as the Roll of the Die one, you can receive the Stout Heart Sigil from Siero’s Knickknack Shack in exchange for a set of specific materials: Two Destrudos, two Silver Wolf Clovis’, two Cutthroat Fangs, five Tayu’itar Head Units, and 20 Flawless Prisms.

We have guides on how to find the Silver Wolf Clovis‘, the Cutthroat Fangs, and the Tayu’itar Head Units, and you can obtain Destrudos from the Id Bears Repeating Quest from the Quest Counter. Flawless Prisms, meanwhile, can be earned from a multitude of quests; be sure to use the Wishlist feature in the menu to highlight those quests if you’re having trouble finding them.

But obtaining most of these items requires you to complete Maniac level quests, which are among the most difficult ones in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, so be prepared to do some grinding if you’re inadequately prepared for them. Siero can also sell up to five Stout Heart Sigils, which means you’ll need to replay those quests over and over again if you want to purchase all five Sigils.