Granblue Fantasy: Relink roadmap: All upcoming characters, boss fights, and updates

It’s taken longer than expected, but action-RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink is finally out. This doesn’t mean development on the game has ended, though, as Cygames released a full roadmap of post-launch content.

Although the main story is fairly short for an RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s post-game content and achievements list are bound to keep you occupied. If that still isn’t enough for you, you’ll be pleased to know Cygames will be updating the game with additional content.

At the time of writing, Cygames only has updates scheduled up until May 2024, both paid and free. Should Granblue Fantasy: Relink prove popular enough, it could wind up getting even more content after the fact. If so, we’ll be sure to update this article.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink content roadmap: all confirmed updates and release dates

Lucilius boss fight—an extra-difficult post-game Quest

The fallen angel returns. Image via Cygames

Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s first post-game update comes in the form of an optional Quest for you to complete, either solo or in co-op multiplayer. You may want to round up some allies for this one, as Cygames promises it’ll be one of the most difficult Quests in the whole game: a boss fight against Lucilius.

The name will mean nothing to you if you’re unfamiliar with the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game, but you may recognize him from the fighting game spin-off Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, where he’s a secret boss character and DLC fighter. All you really need to know about Lucilius is that he’s one of Granblue Fantasy‘s biggest villains and a godlike being who tried to destroy the world before he was defeated and sealed away. His Quest is a simulation of the final battle against him, recreated for Relink’s action-RPG gameplay, but you may want to make preparations now before Lucilius arrives in March 2024.

The Lucilius Quest will be a free download, but Cygames has unspecified plans for paid content as part of the March update too.

Seofon and Tweyen—two new playable characters

As if there weren’t enough playable characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Granblue Fantasy YouTube

Relink already has an extensive list of characters you can play as, some of which you unlock throughout the story and others you can only recruit to your party with Crewmate Cards. Cygames plans to add at least two more as part of a single update—Seofon and Tweyen. Both these characters are members of The Eternals, a legendary band of skyfarers who each specialize in a single weapon.

Seofon is the leader of the group and, like various other party members, he wields a sword, but he’s capable of using multiple blades at once. Tweyen, meanwhile, fights with a bow and magical arrows. No gameplay footage has been shared for either of them yet, but presumably, Seofon will fight enemies up close with his swords while Tweyen will be a ranged fighter, attacking from a distance with her arrows. Both characters will probably get their own Fate Episodes to explain their backstory and motivations. Their inclusion is scheduled for April 2024.

The two characters will be freely available; you’ll just need to meet certain in-game requirements to unlock them, although there will be an option to unlock them straight away by paying real money. Other paid content is planned as well, but there are no further details at the time of writing.

An unknown update

What could it be? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Granblue Fantasy YouTube

At the time of writing, Cygames hasn’t disclosed what the third update will be, only saying it’s scheduled for May 2024. It could be another new Quest, one or two additional party members, or something else entirely. All we can do is speculate, since there’s not even a hint at what it could be. Presumably, Cygames will share more concrete info in April, perhaps after Seofon and Tweyen are added to Relink.