Category:
Granblue Fantasy

All Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Crewmate Cards are essential.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 10:35 pm
Siegfried a crewmate character in Granblue Fantasy relink
Image via Cygames

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, characters can mainly be obtained by playing through the main campaign, while others can only be unlocked and eventually redeemed using the collectible Crewmate Cards.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking Crewmate Cards and obtaining them can be challenging as they’re tied to specific quests as well as the main Granblue Fantasy: Relink story.

How to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In Chapter Four, you will unlock Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink after helping Siero, the merchant at the Knickknack Shack. These cards act like vouchers you can use to call a character to assist you on your adventures and in combat.

The characters you call become playable, meaning you can pilot and customize them. There are quite a few to choose from, but you need to get Crewmate Cards to call them.

How to get Granblue Fantasy: Relink Crewmate Cards

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can get Crewmate Cards throughout the main campaign, usually as a reward for completing specific quests, and in the endgame by finishing key quests. So far, we’ve been able to get our hands on Crewmate Cards by completing the following quests or helping the following people:

  1. Siero at the Knickknack Shack in Chapter Four: You will get your first Crewmate Card for helping Siero.
  2. Saga Grande: The Beginning in Chapter Six: Rewards a Crewmate Card on the first clear

This isn’t a complete list, and we will update it as we uncover more.

All Granblue Fantasy: Relink Crewmates you can unlock with Crewmate Cards

In addition to the main character you initially pilot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and the specific characters you’ll unlock by playing through the campaign, there are characters you can only unlock with Crewmate Cards.

These unlockable characters include:

  • Charlotta
  • Ghandagoza
  • Ferry
  • Narmaya
  • Lancelot
  • Vane
  • Percival
  • Siegfried
  • Cagliostro
  • Yodarha
  • Zeta
  • Vaseraga

However, more may be added in future Granblue Fantasy: Relink updates.

related content
Read Article How to redeem your Granblue Fantasy: Relink serial code and what’s included
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to redeem your Granblue Fantasy: Relink serial code and what’s included
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have romance options?
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have romance options?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How many chapters are there in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How many chapters are there in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer
Characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Granblue Fantasy: Relink male protagonist's back and the gane's art in fornt of him.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to redeem your Granblue Fantasy: Relink serial code and what’s included
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to redeem your Granblue Fantasy: Relink serial code and what’s included
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have romance options?
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have romance options?
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How many chapters are there in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How many chapters are there in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer
Characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Granblue Fantasy: Relink male protagonist's back and the gane's art in fornt of him.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 29, 2024

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.