All Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, characters can mainly be obtained by playing through the main campaign, while others can only be unlocked and eventually redeemed using the collectible Crewmate Cards.

Unlocking Crewmate Cards and obtaining them can be challenging as they’re tied to specific quests as well as the main Granblue Fantasy: Relink story.

How to unlock characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

There are quite a few characters you’ll encounter on your journey. Image via Cygames

In Chapter Four, you will unlock Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink after helping Siero, the merchant at the Knickknack Shack. These cards act like vouchers you can use to call a character to assist you on your adventures and in combat.

The characters you call become playable, meaning you can pilot and customize them. There are quite a few to choose from, but you need to get Crewmate Cards to call them.

How to get Granblue Fantasy: Relink Crewmate Cards

The Crewmate Card is purple and blue in color. Image via Ventus SGN (YouTube)

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can get Crewmate Cards throughout the main campaign, usually as a reward for completing specific quests, and in the endgame by finishing key quests. So far, we’ve been able to get our hands on Crewmate Cards by completing the following quests or helping the following people:

Siero at the Knickknack Shack in Chapter Four: You will get your first Crewmate Card for helping Siero. Saga Grande: The Beginning in Chapter Six: Rewards a Crewmate Card on the first clear

This isn’t a complete list, and we will update it as we uncover more.

All Granblue Fantasy: Relink Crewmates you can unlock with Crewmate Cards

Image via Cygames

In addition to the main character you initially pilot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and the specific characters you’ll unlock by playing through the campaign, there are characters you can only unlock with Crewmate Cards.

These unlockable characters include:

Charlotta

Ghandagoza

Ferry

Narmaya

Lancelot

Vane

Percival

Siegfried

Cagliostro

Yodarha

Zeta

Vaseraga

However, more may be added in future Granblue Fantasy: Relink updates.