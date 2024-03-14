Lucilius is the newest Proud quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, where you battle one of the series’ key villains. Beating Lucilius is tricky, especially because of his Max HP debuff that makes the fight even harder. Here’s how to beat him.

How to prepare for the Lucilius fight in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To prepare for the fight against Lucilius, you have to worry about four debuffs, which are interconnected: Max HP down, SBA Sealed, Skill Sealed, and Slow. Let’s dive in detail into each of them and how to prepare and maybe counter them.

Debuff Effect How to counter Max HP down Cuts your Max HP by 20%, 40%, 60%, 80%, or to one health point, depending on the debuff level. Deny Lucilius’ charged attacks by completing their mechanics in time. SBA Sealed Prevents you from using Skybound Arts for a short period of time SBA Sealed Resistance Sigils

Debuff Immunity

Debuff Cleansing Skill Sealed Prevents you from using skills for a short period of time Skill Sealed Resistance Sigils

Debuff Immunity

Debuff Cleansing Slow Slows down your character’s movement Slow Resistance Sigils

Debuff Immunity

Debuff Cleansing

First, it’s key to know that you can’t cleanse, become immune to, or reduce the effect of Max HP down in any way. I tried everything, including Captain’s Clarity to cleanse it, Siegfried’s Salvator and green potions with a Potent Greens trait level 30 to be immune to it, and Vane’s Rampart to become Invincible to it—but none worked. None of the new sigils help against Max HP down, either. Once hit, you’re stuck with it for the whole fight.

If you’re playing with an AI party, set SBA Mode to “Hold.”

Best Sigils against Lucilius

A build similar to this one should work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Sigils for fighting Lucilius include Damage Cap, Tyranny, Stamina, Autorevive, War Elemental, Potion Hoarder, and Guts. High damage helps you avoid mechanics that lower your max HP, complicating the battle. Always have Autorevive fully upgraded; without it, Lucilius can easily knock you out with a single hit. Don’t increase your HP with Sigils, especially when using a Terminus weapon, as exceeding 45,000 health will disable your Catastrophe trait, decreasing your damage. Instead of boosting HP, learn to complete the mechanics to avoid the Max HP down debuffs.

Other debuffs from Lucilius are less troubling but can slow your progress. Counter them with V+ Sigils if they offer debuff resistance as a secondary trait. Siegfried, with his Salvator skill, is a great addition to any team for his long debuff immunity, providing an edge in maintaining your attack flow and efficiency against Lucilius without worrying about lesser debuffs. Focus on offense and understanding fight mechanics to win the battle more effectively.

Best characters against Lucilius

For dealing with all other debuffs except Max HP down, Siegfried is a great choice because of his Debuff Immunity. You can also try Vane, who will let you not take damage in difficult parts of the fight by giving everyone Immunity with Rampart. Adding Eugen can also be helpful for parts of the fight because of his ability to attack from a distance.

In reality, any team can work against Lucilius if your characters are set up right as described above. I personally clear it using Cagliostro with an AI team of Rosetta, Percival, and Eugen.

How to win the fight against Lucilius in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

This fight guide doesn’t cover eventual phase skips you can probably pull off with a highly coordinated team. It’s mostly one for people playing solo with an AI party or with an unorganized team of real players. To summarize this guide, we can say purple means bad.

Phase one: 100 to 85 percent HP

Purple circle = bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At the start of the fight, Lucilius will be untargetable and use his main move, Paradise Lost. Run around to stay clear of purple circles on the ground and quickly dodge to avoid the lasers, which don’t show where they’ll hit. When the ground looks like it’s cracking, just stand still but not on those cracks. This ends Paradise Lost, and Lucilius shows up in the middle of the arena.

Now you can start bashing him, but watch out for purple orbs he throws at you when he sucks you in with a purple whirlwind. These balls inflict SBA Sealed. If he pushes you away with purple wind and sends out a circle of purple balls, dodge or block those too because they’ll inflict Skill Sealed. Remember: you can hold your block button while hitting him to block incoming attacks if you’re in the middle of a combo.

Watch out when Lucilius turns red; dodge quickly to avoid his rapid sword hits. If he’s calling his swords to him, dodge that too since it’s pretty much the same thing, but wider. It’s tough to block all these hits, so dodging is better.

With his other moves, it’s smart to stay close to Lucilius to dodge them. Always steer clear of purple and red spots on the ground since they’ll damage you. Keep fighting until his health drops to 85 percent and he switches to Overdrive mode.

Phase two: At 85 percent HP

Guess what color is bad? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lucilius will charge up four big moves one after the other. You need to beat each challenge before the yellow bar in the screen’s center gets full. If you miss it, Lucilius will launch a huge orb that inflicts Max HP down on your whole team, and you can’t avoid it. The fewer steps of the mechanics you complete, the more max health you lose.

Punishment: Step on colored circles, stay away from purple ones, and jump over waves. When you stand on a color, all other colors turn purple. Walk on all circles of one color but not purple to make them disappear. Do this for every color but purple. Ruin: Hit one of the center colored balls once. This changes some purple balls in the area to that color, and they’ll show a health bar. Use the lock-on to find them quickly. Get rid of all these balls, then hit another center ball to change colors again until all are cleared. Halphas: Take out the three swords moving fast around the arena. Paradise Lost: Hit Lucilius with a full-burst SBA attack with your team. This stops Paradise Lost and gets Sandalphon to help you with an Overburst.

Phase three: 85 to 60 percent HP

Bash Lucilius nonstop. His moveset is exactly the same as that of Stage one, except he won’t use Paradise Lost.

Phase four: 60 to 40 percent HP

Now blue and red are bad too. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Lucilius changes into a blue ghost and starts Final Rebellion. He flies up and you can’t hit him.

Keep moving to dodge purple lasers and the circles following you.

The circles that follow will explode, leaving behind blue areas that apply Slow on you and your allies. Try not to let them explode in the middle of the arena, and stay away from the blue areas to not get debuffed.

When red circles appear, stay away from them and jump or move quickly to avoid the waves they send out after blowing up.

When you see a big red circle in the middle, jump right after it bursts to dodge the wave it sends.

Once Final Rebellion ends, go at Lucilius in the arena like before. When he gets to about half health, he’ll try Paradise Lost again. If you can, hit him with a full-power SBA to stop him, or just dodge Paradise Lost like you did at the start.

Phase five: 40 to 30 percent HP

Lucilius will use a twist on Ruin with Mastema. This time, instead of hitting four different colored orbs, you focus on a single orb in the middle that changes the color of surrounding purple orbs several times. Messing this up means your team gets Max HP Down.

When Lucilius gets down to about 35 percent health, he launches Paradise Lost again. This time, you probably won’t have a full-burst SBA to counter it, so you’ll need to dodge and avoid damage like you did in the first phase.

Phase six: 30 to 20 percent HP

Lucilius will use Final Rebellion again, exactly like in phase four, then move to the center of the arena so you can attack him some more.

After a first set of attacks, he will use Paradise Lost again—I hope you have a full SBA burst now. If you don’t, another option is to burst him down with Link Time, if it’s available, or even with single or double SBA to slow down the Paradise Lost charge until he reaches 20 percent HP and moves to the next phase.

Phase seven: 20 to 15 percent HP

Just stand still on a safe spot (not purple). Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At 20 pecent HP, Lucilius will start slashing through the arena with Gopherwood Ark. Stand still and only move or dodge if a purple line is crossing your character. Otherwise, you’re safe. Wait for the attack to end and hit Lucilius until he’s at about 15 percent HP.

Phase eight: 15 percent HP to death

Lucilius heads to the stage’s center and summons the three swords from Halphas while a purple bar fills up. This bar is a timer; if it maxes out, Lucilius wipes out your team, failing the quest.

Ignore the swords; focus on Lucilius. Unleash all your skills and use your SBA if ready to maximize damage. Depleting his HP before the timer ends means you defeat him and complete the quest.

All Lucilius boss fight rewards and drops

150,000 EXP

30,000 Rupees

80 Mastery Points

First-clear rewards

Silver Centrum

Tears of the Apocalypse

Dark Residue

Gold Badge Ticket

Rewards based on rating

Legendary Merit

Silver Centrum

Mirage Munition

Linked Together V+ Sigil

Guard Payback V+ Sigil

Damage Cap V+ Sigil

Tears of the Apocalypse

Dark Residue

Drop Items (may or may not drop)

Gold Spellbook

Silver Spellbook

Damascus Ingot

Dread Wreightstone

Linked Together V+ Sigil

Damage Cap V+ Sigil

Uplift V Sigil

Tears of the Apocalypse

Dark Residue

Inferno Orb

Frost Orb

Rumbling Orb

Rainbow Prism

Fortitude Crystal (L)

Astral Matter

