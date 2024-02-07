How to farm Damage Cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In Maniac and Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, raising your damage cap is key, not just raw damage. With high-level weapons and strong Sigils carrying your raw attack, boosting your max damage is crucial. The Damage Cap Sigil is perfect for this. Here’s how to get it.

How Damage Cap Sigils and traits work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

It takes some time to get to max trait level. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink sets a limit on how much damage each attack and Skill can do, called a damage cap. This means, after a certain point, boosting Attack traits won’t make your damage go any higher. That’s where the Damage Cap trait helps, pushing that limit further by up to a 250 percent bonus. The Damage Cap Sigil is critical for raising this trait, making it a valuable item to farm.

Most players hit this damage cap in the later Extreme and early Maniac quests. You likely won’t need to focus on this until you reach these levels.

How to get the Damage Cap Sigil in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Transmute, then transmute some more. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you can only get the Damage Cap Sigil randomly from Transmuting Sigils and using Transmarvel at Siero’s Knickknack Shop. This becomes available in the endgame, right after finishing the Main Story. As you progress and unlock higher difficulty quests, including up to Proud level, you get access to more advanced levels of Transmuting Sigils, reaching Transmarvel.

To farm Damage Cap Sigils, collect Treasures to trade for Knickknack Vouchers, used in Sigil Transmutation at Siero’s. For these Vouchers, farm the Assault Formation! quest on Extreme, similar to Curios farming. Exchange the High-Grade Scraps and Machine Units from this quest at Siero’s for plenty of Vouchers.

With the Vouchers in hand, you’re ready to Transmute Sigils at Siero’s. The main difference in Transmutation levels is the rarity of the Sigil and its trait level. For instance, you find V level Sigils only at the third level of Transmutation, while the second level maxes out at IV Sigils.

That’s why you should unlock the third level of Transmute Sigils before farming Damage Cap. This level gives you the highest trait levels, apart from Transmarvel, allowing you to fit your characters with fewer Damage Cap Sigils but achieve high trait levels, making space for other supportive Sigils.

With everything set, simply repeat the Knickknack Vouchers farming and Transmute Sigils until you get all the Damage Cap Sigils you need.

Quests that drop Damage Cap Sigils

If you want to try your luck in another way, some quests have a chance to drop Damage Cap Sigils after you complete them. Aside from the first-clear reward quests, they are likely not worth your time investment compared to Knickknack Vouchers farming. They are:

Damage Cap III (Level 4)

First Clear reward from License to Thrill on Extreme. Not farmable.

From Oddly Specific Request, a one-time Side Quest in Folca.

Damage Cap IV+ (Level 7)

First Clear reward from Id Bears Repeating on Maniac. Includes Level 7 Attack trait. Not farmable.

Random Drop Item from Saga Grande: Happily Ever After on Maniac. Comes with a random extra trait. Can be farmed, but it’s a big time commitment.

Damage Cap V (Level 11)