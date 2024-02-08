In the early stages of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, choosing Sigils is straightforward: focus on increasing damage and making numbers bigger. But as you reach the late endgame, including damage caps and Proud quests, picking the right Sigils gets more complicated. Fights last longer, and surviving isn’t as simple as before.

In this guide, we’ll cover the best Sigils for the later stages of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, focusing on clearing Maniac and Proud quests. At this point in the game, you’ve likely hit the damage cap, making offensive Sigils less necessary. Instead, it’s time to swap them for Damage Cap Sigils. You’ll also want to awaken your weapon and incorporate support and defensive Sigils to enhance your durability in battles, especially during the challenging double and triple Boss fights in Proud quests. Running a purely offensive Sigil setup, like in the early game with Attack Power, Tyranny, and Stamina, won’t cut it anymore. Considering the need for both high DPS and strong survivability, here are the best Sigils to use in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

The 7 best Sigils in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The following Sigils, in order, are the best ones you can get in Relink:

Character-exclusive Sigils Damage Cap Supplementary Damage War Elemental Potion Hoarder Autorevive Guts

1. Character-exclusive Sigils

The character-exclusive Legendary Sigils provide unique traits and enhancements for each character, often boosting a specific aspect of their mechanics. For instance, Gran and Djeeta’s Fearless Drive Sigil lowers their skill cooldowns based on their Arts level, and Rosetta’s Rose’s Blooming Sigil significantly speeds up the attack rate of her Roses. These Sigils are highly effective due to their targeted boosts, usually without major drawbacks, making them highly valuable.

These Sigils are available at their maximum level, 15, so you can’t stack those with the same name. You can acquire them after unlocking Maniac mode, either through trading seven Gold Dalia Badges at Siero’s or randomly via Transmarvel once you’ve reached Proud difficulty. Each character has two Legendary Sigils available; Siero’s shop offers one specific type, while Transmarvel can give either.

2. Damage Cap

It takes some time to get to max trait level. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Damage Cap Sigils help you go beyond Relink’s set maximum damage limit. When you get stronger and add lots of attack power, you’ll reach a point where you can’t increase your damage with more attack Sigils. This is where Damage Cap Sigils come in, allowing you to push your damage higher, up to 250 percent over the limit.

For the tougher Maniac and Proud levels, you’ll want your DPS characters to reach level 65 in the Damage Cap trait. This might require up to seven Damage Cap Sigils, depending on other bonuses you have. That’s why farming Damage Cap Sigils is crucial in the late game.

3. Supplementary Damage

A nice chance of boosting your damage further. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

So, we learned that Relink’s damage cap actually has a cap too. What do you do when you hit that limit? You use Supplementary Damage Sigils. These give you a chance to add extra damage that goes beyond the final damage cap. It’s one of the few ways to boost your damage after reaching the ultimate limit. The catch is you have to farm Curios to find these Sigils, because you can only get them by revealing Curios at Zathba’s. These Sigils are stackable.

4. War Elemental

War Elemental is a game-changer because it means you don’t have to worry about matching your character’s element to an enemy’s weakness anymore. This Sigil changes all your non-elemental attacks, like normal attacks, into the superior element. This makes them hit opponents for weakness all the time. It’s a huge boost in damage, and this extra damage even goes beyond the damage cap, ensuring you’re always getting the most out of War Elemental’s effect. But, like Supplementary Damage, War Elemental is also a Sigil you can only get through Curios. It always comes at maximum level 15 and isn’t stackable on the same character.

5. Potion Hoarder

Be self-sufficient with Potion Hoarder. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Potion Hoarder might not look like a top choice at first, but it really helps in Maniac and Proud quests. You’ll often take a lot of damage from bosses and might find yourself in critical condition, so having lots of Mega and Revival potions ready is crucial. Even with the best healers in your team, you might need potions when their healing skills are cooling down. To keep yourself alive, no matter what role you play, having a high level of Potion Hoarder is important. The good news is, many offensive Sigils marked with a plus might also include the Potion Hoarder trait, so you might not need to swap out an offensive Sigil for it.

6. Autorevive

The perfect Sigil for survival. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Autorevive is a game-changer in Relink because it helps you avoid the only way to fail a quest, which is running out of the Critical Condition bar after you and your team get knocked down too many times. With Autorevive, if your HP drops to zero, you’ll come back to life right away without affecting the critical condition bar. It’s like using a potion automatically when things get rough. The great thing about Autorevive is that it can happen several times in one fight, especially at higher levels, because it reduces the cooldown of this effect. This makes Autorevive essential for Proud quests.

7. Guts

Guts enables a great defensive combo. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Guts is a game-changer in Relink because it stops you from being knocked out by a boss in one hit. It lets you hold on with one HP after a lethal attack, which pairs well with Potion Hoarder. This gives you a chance to realize you’re low on health and use a Mega Potion to heal back to full. Like Autorevive, the more you level up Guts, the faster it’s ready to use again.

When you use Guts with Potion Hoarder and Autorevive, you create a powerful survival strategy. First, Guts saves you from a fatal hit, then you heal up with potions. If you get hit fatally again while Guts is recharging, Autorevive kicks in to save you. The goal is for Guts and Autorevive to cover for each other, so when one is on cooldown, the other is ready. You need to play smart to make this work seamlessly, but even if it’s not perfect, this is still the strongest defense setup you can have.