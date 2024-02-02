Best healer in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

You beat Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s story. Now, you’re grinding quests for Crewmate Cards, eyeing heroes in Siero’s shop. You’re figuring out the best healer for your team, after all, you need to stay alive. What you don’t realize is the top healer has been by your side all along.

The best support in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Gran even has early utility skills aside from healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the protagonists Gran and Djeeta are the top healers and supporters. The reason why you have only one of that is that they’re the same character, just different versions. Pick male, you get Gran. Choose female, you get Djeeta. No need to worry, they work the same way.

It might seem odd how the character you start with is the best support, not the best attacker or defender, but it’s true. As you learn more about Gran and Djeeta, you’ll find great healing skills. Panacea gives a quick heal, and Clarity heals slowly over time with HP Regeneration. Their Support Skill, Adept Arts, make these even better, as it increases the healing the higher your Art Level is.

Some players like Cagliostro because her Rhizomata skill quickly revives allies in critical condition. But guess what? Gran and Djeeta can do the same. They learn a skill called Revive in the later part of their Defensive Masteries tree.

The only catch with Gran and Djeeta is you need to build them up a lot. You’ll use many Mastery Points on their Defensive tree to make them good supports. So, if you finish the story and haven’t made the protagonists into supports, you might like unlocking Cagliostro with a Crewmate Card. Use her as your healer for some time. She will come with Rhizomata for resurrecting allies and Reinforce to heal them, so her kit is pretty much ready to use.

The other bonus of Gran and Djeeta is that they have a bunch of buff and debuff skills. They can remove buffs from enemies with Dispell, apply slow on them with Stall, and grant Debuff Immunity to the party with Veil and DMG Cut with Phalanx. In short, they can heal you while making your enemy deal less damage and your party take less damage. That also contributes to them being the top healers in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

If you’re looking for a good DPS to match with Gran and Djeeta, I highly recommend experimenting with Narmaya’s critical damage build. Match that with Brawler Siegfried and you have a good party for most combats.