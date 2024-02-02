Category:
Granblue Fantasy

Best Narmaya build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Narmaya is an incredibly strong DPS in the right hands.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 08:30 am
Narmaya standing in Seedhollow in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Narmaya is a powerful attacker in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, as she has great combos and can boost her own damage. Her Dawnfly and Freeflutter stances let her demolish a single target or sweep many at once. Narmaya’s best setup gives her more attack power, critical chance, and critical damage.

Critical damage Narmaya build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

My critical damage build of Narmaya in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Go for a bunch of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get the best from Narmaya in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, set her up with Sigils that increase her attack or combo damage, make critical hits more likely, and make those hits do more damage. This turns Narmaya into a force to be reckoned with. But, it can make her weak defensively, like a glass cannon, so add one defensive Skill to keep her alive. This way, she’s not too vulnerable, and gains Butterflies that make her offensive Skills even stronger.

Here’s our complete build to make Narmaya a critical damage powerhouse:

Weapon

  • Fluorithium Blade (unlocked after finishing the Main Story). It has Critical Hit Rate level five, substantially boosting her critical chance. This is a great base for more critical chance with Sigils.

Main Sigils

  • Critical Hit Rate: For more critical hit chance.
  • Critical Damage: For more damage from critical hits.
  • Combo Booster: Boosts her combos in Freeflutter stance.
  • Attack Power: For extra damage.
  • Stun Power: To stun enemies quicker, leading to more damage.

Conditional Sigils

  • Drain: To get health back when attacking, useful if your healers aren’t enough.
  • Health: To make Narmaya tougher.
  • Exploiter: Good if you can keep hitting enemies from behind.

Skills

  • Kyokasuigetsu: High damage and closes the distance for mobile enemies.
  • Transient: Your main burst skill.
  • Dance of Pink Petals: For a big damage boost.
  • Dance of Blue Petals: Adds defense and spawns Butterflies. You can swap it with another attack like Crescent Moon if you’re not getting hit much.

Masteries

  • Aim to max her out eventually, but start with paths that improve critical chance as you’re building her up.
