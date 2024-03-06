Category:
Granblue Fantasy

When is the next Granblue Fantasy: Relink update?

A new boss fight is coming.

Bhernardo Viana

Published: Mar 6, 2024 01:15 pm
A screenshot of the Lucilius fight in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.


Granblue Fantasy: Relink is already getting a content update on March 14. While the game has been about the same since it was released on Feb. 1, it’s finally getting significant content with the 1.1.0 update, which could change part of the farming of the endgame.

Exact time and date of the next Granblue Fantasy: Relink update

A screenshot of the Lucilius fight in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Lucilius will be the hardest boss yet. Image by Cygames.

The next update for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Version 1.1.0, is scheduled for March 14. It’s expected to be released early in the U.S. day and in the morning for Europe. This timing aligns with the evening in Japan, considering developer Cygames is based there. Although the exact release time has not been confirmed yet, Cygames plans to host a special livestream on March 9 to celebrate 10 years of the Granblue Fantasy series, where more details about the update will be shared.

Update 1.1.0 introduces the first post-launch boss, Lucilius, a known villain in the series who recently appeared in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Details on the boss fight or potential unique drops like Proto Bahamut’s Terminus Weapons are still unknown. Cygames has announced that the Lucilius fight will be free, but the update will also include additional paid content.

The addition of the Lucilius fight will bring more variety to endgame farming. Right now, players find it hard to collect Silver Centrum, which is needed in huge numbers to awaken Terminus weapons. We don’t know yet if Lucilius will drop Silver Centrum often or if he’ll drop Treasure you can trade for it, but players would definitely appreciate either of these two.

We’ll update this story when further information about the 1.1.0 update is revealed.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.