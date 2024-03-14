When are new characters coming to Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will add three new characters you can play as in the next few months: Seofon, Tweyen, and Sandalphon. Tweyen and Sandalphon are available in April, and Seofon follows in May.

Recommended Videos

Cygames has announced these new characters joining Relink will be able to be unlocked for free by meeting a specific requirement in the game, which the company hasn’t detailed yet. Currently, you can unlock characters using Crewmate Cards, and there are just enough cards available to unlock the existing roster, leaving no extras for new additions. It’s possible these future characters will be unlocked through a quest, an extra part of the story, or an item from Siero’s Knickknack Shack, but we’re still waiting for confirmation. However, you’ll also be able to purchase them directly with real money. Here’s what else we know about the upcoming characters in Relink.

All upcoming character release dates in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Late April 2024 (exact date pending): Seofon and Tweyen with update 1.2.0.

and with update 1.2.0. May 2024 (exact date pending): Sandalphon with update 1.3.0.

Seofon and Tweyen will arrive together in an update. Seofon is skilled with swords, using a longsword that splits into two shortswords and summoning magic swords to attack enemies. Tweyen uses a bow, adding to the few ranged characters like Rackam and Eugen in Relink. She can paralyze enemies, debuff their attack and defense, and hit multiple targets at once, showing off her potential as a valuable support character.

Sandalphon has already shown up in Relink during the fight against Lucillius in The Final Vision quest, added with the 1.1.0 update on March 14. He joins as a guest character with unique actions and can team up in Full Bursts of Skybound Arts to stop Lucillius’ moves. Once the 1.3.0 update lands, you can use Sandalphon in any quest and control him like any other character.

May 2024 is as far as the current Granblue Fantasy: Relink roadmap goes. Considering the game’s popularity, we’re surely getting more updates and playable characters in the future, though developer Cygames has yet to reveal them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more