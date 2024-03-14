Granblue Fantasy Relink March 14 patch notes: Lucilius boss fight, new trophies, and more

Granblue Fantasy: Relink fans who’ve managed to exhaust themselves of its endgame content have a reason to dive back in thanks to the 1.1.0 patch released on March 14.

This update brought the first major content update for Granblue Fantasy: Relink and a host of fixes and other additions. So, let’s quickly run through everything included in the 1.1.0 patch notes.

Granblue Fantasy Relink: update 1.1.0 patch notes

A new Proud difficulty quest: The Final Vision

Luclius may be a free update, but you’re not fighting him till you’ve cleared Relink‘s hardest challenges. Image via Cygames

The highlight of the patch is easily the new quest, dubbed The Final Vision. That’s because it sees you fight Lucilius, one of the main antagonists of the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game. Developer Cygames has hyped it up as incredibly difficult, and we can believe it, especially since it’s one of Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s Proud level quests, which are among the hardest in the game.

You’ll need to form the best party possible if you hope to take Lucilius down. You will, however, be joined in battle by the Supreme Primarch Sandalphon, making an early guest appearance before he becomes fully playable in a future update. This quest is only available if you’ve already cleared The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage, the final quest in Relink‘s endgame content.

Paid DLC bundles: new emotes and item packs

Alongside the patch, Cygames has released five DLC bundles to purchase. One of them simply contains three new emotes for you to use when playing Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s online co-op and costs $1.99. The remaining four come with additional items and resources you can use for upgrading your party members or their weapons. Each of these costs $2.99.

Other additions: new trophies, sigils, and bug fixes

While you can acquire some new sigils in the aforementioned paid bundles, the Knickknack Shack’s Treasure Trade will offer sigils you can acquire in-game without real money. But they won’t be available until you clear The Final Vision. There are also some new trophies/achievements to unlock and a whole host of gameplay adjustments and bug fixes. You can find the full list on the official Granblue Fantasy: Relink website.

