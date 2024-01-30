How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer

While you can always discover Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s mesmerizing skydom full of exciting action and RPG elements solo, needless to say, it’s much more fun with friends. If you want to know how to enjoy Granblue Fantasy: Relink in co-op multiplayer mode, this is the only guide you need.

How to play online with friends in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To play Granblue Fantasy: Relink in co-op multiplayer mode, first, load into a game from the menu. While in a session, go to the Quest Counter and talk to the Alliance Receptionist to trigger a few options, including the one to Play Online.

Click on Play Online to edit session settings. Here, you can select your region, type in your player name, and change invite and permission privileges for your multiplayer party. For invite permissions, you can choose to keep it open for anyone or restrict it to the party’s leader. Select OK once you’re satisfied with the session settings, after which you’ll see a prompt indicating the game is now going online.

Once you’re back in the game, go up to the Quest Counter and talk to the receptionist to bring up the quest menu again. Here, select the Invite option to start inviting your friends. Once your party is ready, you can start undertaking quests from the Quest Counter menu to complete it with them.

Upon undertaking a quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s online mode, you might see a prompt for you to choose matchmaking settings for it. Here, you can choose to undertake a quest with the members in your party or go for random online matchmaking in your region. Note that Granblue Fantasy: Relink doesn’t feature crossplay between PC and PlayStation, so random matchmaking times may be longer depending on the region.

How many players can play Granblue Fantasy: Relink in multiplayer?

Currently, you can invite up to three friends to join your co-op multiplayer party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, so a party can consist of four players at a maximum.

In case you’re wondering, you can definitely play Granblue Fantasy: Relink solo. When solo, you’ll be accompanied by A.I. party members who help you complete quests in the game.