Category:
Granblue Fantasy

How to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink co-op multiplayer

It's always fun together.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 08:52 am
Characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Image via Cygames

While you can always discover Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s mesmerizing skydom full of exciting action and RPG elements solo, needless to say, it’s much more fun with friends. If you want to know how to enjoy Granblue Fantasy: Relink in co-op multiplayer mode, this is the only guide you need. 

Recommended Videos

How to play online with friends in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Two characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Party up. Image via Cygames

To play Granblue Fantasy: Relink in co-op multiplayer mode, first, load into a game from the menu. While in a session, go to the Quest Counter and talk to the Alliance Receptionist to trigger a few options, including the one to Play Online. 

Click on Play Online to edit session settings. Here, you can select your region, type in your player name, and change invite and permission privileges for your multiplayer party. For invite permissions, you can choose to keep it open for anyone or restrict it to the party’s leader. Select OK once you’re satisfied with the session settings, after which you’ll see a prompt indicating the game is now going online. 

Once you’re back in the game, go up to the Quest Counter and talk to the receptionist to bring up the quest menu again. Here, select the Invite option to start inviting your friends. Once your party is ready, you can start undertaking quests from the Quest Counter menu to complete it with them. 

Upon undertaking a quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s online mode, you might see a prompt for you to choose matchmaking settings for it. Here, you can choose to undertake a quest with the members in your party or go for random online matchmaking in your region. Note that Granblue Fantasy: Relink doesn’t feature crossplay between PC and PlayStation, so random matchmaking times may be longer depending on the region.

How many players can play Granblue Fantasy: Relink in multiplayer?

Currently, you can invite up to three friends to join your co-op multiplayer party in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, so a party can consist of four players at a maximum

In case you’re wondering, you can definitely play Granblue Fantasy: Relink solo. When solo, you’ll be accompanied by A.I. party members who help you complete quests in the game. 

related content
Read Article How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Granblue Fantasy: Relink male protagonist's back and the gane's art in fornt of him.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have Early Access?
Four Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters on a grass hill. One of the characters is approching the other three.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have Early Access?
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Who is the Granblue Fantasy: Relink composer?
A screenshot of the player character and their dragon companion from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Who is the Granblue Fantasy: Relink composer?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy: Relink character customization, explained
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy: Relink character customization, explained
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All Granblue Fantasy: Relink voice actors and cast (English)
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
All Granblue Fantasy: Relink voice actors and cast (English)
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Granblue Fantasy: Relink male protagonist's back and the gane's art in fornt of him.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to preload Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have Early Access?
Four Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters on a grass hill. One of the characters is approching the other three.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have Early Access?
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Who is the Granblue Fantasy: Relink composer?
A screenshot of the player character and their dragon companion from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Who is the Granblue Fantasy: Relink composer?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy: Relink character customization, explained
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy: Relink character customization, explained
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All Granblue Fantasy: Relink voice actors and cast (English)
A promotional image of several of the main characters of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
All Granblue Fantasy: Relink voice actors and cast (English)
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 16, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com