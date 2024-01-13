All Granblue Fantasy: Relink characters

Granblue Fantasy: Relink—an upcoming JRPG by developer Cygames—features a large roster of characters, each with their own useful skills and abilities. They can also act as friendly allies and companions.

Keep in mind that these are only the characters that have been confirmed by Cygames so far, but more characters will be coming to the game after the game’s Feb. 1 launch. This includes Tweyen and Seofon, who will be coming to Granblue Fantasy: Relink in April.

All characters confirmed for Granblue Fantasy: Relink so far

The Captain/The Protagonist

You can choose to be a male protagonist in the game. Image via Cygames.

The protagonist is the player character of Granblue Fantasy: Relink and the leader of the party. The player can choose whether they want to be male or female, and, much like the other characters that we will be looking at, they have abilities and skills unique to them.

You can also opt for a female main character if you would rather. Image via Cygames.

Companions

Lyria: Girl in Blue

Lyria saves the protagonist’s life and binds the two of you together. Image via Cygames.

A mysterious character, Lyria can control primal beasts. This power makes her a target of the Erste Empire, who held her captive to take advantage of these gifts.

Lyria manages to escape the clutches of the Erste Empire thanks to the help of Katalina, her personal guard. Lyria saves the life of the protagonist when you are fatally wounded after trying to protect her after her escape. You and Lyria are bound together thanks to you saving one another, and she continues the journey with you.

Vyrn: Little Red Dragon

Cute but fiery. Image via Cygames.

Vyrn is your adorable dragon companion, who has been with the protagonist for a long time. Vyrn’s loyalty means that he is well and truly along for the ride on your adventure.

Allies

Katalina: Skybound Protector

A brave knight with support skills. Image via Cygames.

As mentioned, Katalina was the personal guard assigned to Lyria by the Erste Empire. She breaks her oath of knighthood to the Empire by aiding Lyria with her escape, becoming Lyria’s protector against her former captors.

You’ll recruit Katalina automatically quite early in the game, and she is a support-style character who wields a saber as a weapon.

Rackam: Skybound Navigator

Rackam combines both long-range and close-range attacks. Image via Cygames.

Rackam is a helmsman for the airship called the Grandcypher, and he is an untamed and unruly character who is another early recruit.

Rackam is an attack-type character who wields a gun, specializing in long-range attacks. He is also skilled in inflicting critical damage, performing melee moves, and fire-based abilities.

Io: Skybound Dreamer

A skilled mage for your party. Image via Cygames.

If you are a fan of the mage type in RPGs, then Io is a party member that you will want to have on your team. Io is a small but talented mage who is desperate to prove her talents.

She uses a staff to cast spells and specializes in long-range spells and supporting her team. When she has enough focus and experience, she has the potential to cast incredibly destructive spells at her enemies.

Eugen – Skybound Soldier

Eugen excels at long-range. Image via Cygames.

Eugen is the antithesis of Rackam in that he is a long-range fighter in contrast to Rackam’s up-close and personal play style. He can be very precise as a long-range fighter, able to aim at specific weak points on an enemy that can cause the most damage.

As a character, Eugen is the dark and brooding sort whose incredible skill is as impressive as his capacity to hold onto his regrets.

Rosetta – Skybound Watcher

Rosetta’s roses will bloom across the battlefield to support the team. Image via Cygames.

A unique character, Rosetta’s powers revolve around planting roses on the battlefield that can create a range of supportive effects for the rest of the party during a fight. She is a balanced character, so as well as her rose powers, she can also use mid-range abilities against enemies.

Rosetta is still something of a mystery, with the official website describing her simply as “A bystander whose roots are firmly planted in both the past and present.” Though this doesn’t give much away, it’s clear that plants and flowers are an important part of her character and her aesthetic.

Rolan – Transient Mr. Fix-It

A vicar and a handyman? Interesting combo. Image via Cygames.

Rolan is an interesting character in terms of what he does as a day job, serving as a vicar in a local church within a remote town found in the Zegagrande Skydom, but also working as a handyman in his spare time.

In terms of gameplay, it hasn’t been confirmed as to what Rolan’s abilities are exactly, though it is suggested that he will be a support character due to his penchant for fixing things.

Lancelot – Twinfang Prodigy

A knight of the Order of the White Dragons rather than a knight of the Round Table. Image via Cygames.

Lancelot is a heroic figure, as his name might suggest. Despite his youth, he is the captain of the Order of the White Dragons.

Lancelot is a dual-wielding swordsman, combining the skills of the warrior and the rogue class. He is also very quick, allowing him to dodge and evade enemy attacks with ease. This speed also allows him to attack enemies quickly.

Vane – Knight of Fellowship

Vane brings together the offensive with the defensive. Image via Cygames.

An expert at both offense and defense, Vane is a knight of valor who is loyal and highly protective of those he cares about.

Vane wields a grand halberd, allowing for both powerful attacks and formidable defense when needed.

Percival – Lord of Flames

Royal and fiery. Image via Cygames.

Percival gives off a royal vibe thanks to his poised and elegant nature. He is a lordly knight whose abilities revolve around swordsmanship, along with fire abilities.

Percival’s ability to harness the power of fire combined with his specialization with blades is sure to be appealing to those who like to pair melee attacks with elemental magic skills.

Siegfried – Dragonslayer

Siegfried’s luscious locks emphasize his tragic backstory. Image via Cygames.

Siegfried is a man who was once considered a traitor in his homeland, but this did not stop him from performing his duties as a royal knight and saving his kingdom.

A special type character, Siegfried is a heavy ally—one of the heaviest you will find in the game— who wields a greatsword that can cause devastating damage when used correctly.

Charlotta – Tiny Justice

Nimble and powerful. Image via Cygames.

If you’re all for quick and agile characters, then Charlotta is a party member you will want to have with you in your party.

Don’t let her small size fool you, as Charlotta is a captain of a holy knight order. Charlotta wields a weapon that is described on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink website as able to “cleave evil in twain.” With this weapon, she can perform rapid cuts and aerial attacks at considerable speed.

Yodarha – Illusory Fencer

A reclusive fisherman joins the fight. Image via Cygames.

Another small yet feisty character, Yodarha is a man who was once an incredibly renowned swordsman. He has since switched out his life of swordplay for a life of fishing in peace and quiet.

Yodarha’s expertise in swords makes him a quick and strong ally, able to slice down his enemies with ease thanks to the katanas that he dual-wields.

Narmaya – Ephemeral Blade

Ephermal blade at the ready. Image via Cygames.

Although Narmaya is an expert in the ways of the ephemeral blade, she was born into a clan known for their mastery of martial arts in all its forms, making her a strong and speedy ally to have on board.

Narmaya can switch between stances of range and speed, attacking from a distance or rushing enemies up close with her katana.

Zeta – Crimson Spear

I’m getting Harley Quinn vibes. Image via Cygames.

Zeta is an acrobatic spear wielder whose specialty involves assaulting her targets with her spear while she is airborne.

Belonging to an organization that hunts down primal beasts called the Society, Zeta has a contract with a specific weapon. This seal weapon is known as the Spear of Arvess, which she uses to take down her enemies with grace and precision.

Vaseraga – Ebony Scythe

He’s a big boy. Image via Cygames.

As you can imagine from his picture, Vaseraga is also a heavy character who can attack multiple enemies at a time with his huge scythe. His swings are slow but very strong.

Vaseraga is a Draph warrior who—like Zeta—is a member of the Society. He is also similar to Zeta in that he, too, has formed a contract with his weapon, his being the Great Scythe Grynoth.

Ferry – Spirit Maiden

Spirit animal trainer. Image via Cygames.

Ferry is an Erune girl with a love for nature, having a host of spirit pets that she calls into battle. Ferry is a spirit herself—having already died—and she lives on a mysterious misty island.

Her powers in battle revolve around supporting the team while pressuring the enemy. Those aforementioned spirit pets can be called to a fight to provide various support buffs to the party. Ferry also wields a mid-range whip that she can use to attack enemies.

Ghandagoza – Eternal Range Grandmaster

The son of Doomfist and Captain Falco. Image via Cygames.

This legendary fighter is the founder of the Eternal Rage style of fighting. He is also a highly accomplished brawler who is the perfect party member to take on the melee fighter role.

Ghandagoza is a close-range fighter whose raging fist thrusts are a great way to overwhelm enemies.

Cagliostro – Founder of Alchemy

Immortal, but at what cost? Image via Cygames.

A talented mage who founded the practice of alchemy within the Sky Realm, Caligostro’s skills led her to discover how to become immortal, though it involves a bit of body snatching.

In terms of combat, Cagliostro is a mage and alchemist who can both support her team and attack with powerful magic.

Foes

As well as allies, you will also come face to face with foes on your journey, so let’s take a look at the villains that have been confirmed to appear so far.

Id – Foreboding Blade

Brooding and ready to slice you. Image via Cygames.

This swordsman is a mysterious man who is hellbent on blocking your path, though he is always cool, calm, and collected as he does so. Expect to face sword-based attacks and a strong defense if you have to fight him.

Gallanza – Silver Wolf

Another big boy. Image via Cygames.

Gallanza is a general of the Pilgrims of Avia, and he is incredibly loyal to his cause. Ruthless and incredibly strong, Gallanza’s spear is something that you will need to watch out for.

Maglielle – Alluring Swordmaster

Tiny but mighty. Image via Cygames.

Small but fierce, Maglielle is a magus who is also loyal to the Pilgrims of Avia. She is a mysterious character but not one to be underestimated.

Her skill with magical blades can fell you quickly if you’re not careful. Maglielle’s talents are also impressive enough to make her the leader of the Sword Veil Fellowship.

Lilith – Salvation’s Guide

A cult leader if I ever saw one. Image via Cygames.

Lilith is the leader of the Pilgrims of Avia, and she is an inspirational ruler who plans to guide those who follow her to a utopian society known as Estalucia. It’s all a bit cult-like, so be wary of her and the power that she wields.

These are all the characters that have been confirmed to appear in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. We will keep you updated on any more characters that might be coming to the diverse roster.