What is the Granblue Fantasy: Relink release date?

When is the next game in the Granblue Fantasy series coming out?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is the next installment in the JRPG series from developer Cygames, which made the jump from web browsers, iOS, and Android phones to consoles and PCs in recent years.

Fans of Granblue Fantasy are sure to be looking forward to the release of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, so let’s take a look at when the game is coming out.

When will Granblue Fantasy: Relink come out?

Eager Granblue Fantasy fans don’t have long to wait. Image via Cygames.

You don’t have to wait much longer to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink, as the game will be released quite soon, on February 1st, 2024. It launches around the same time as a few other anticipated games, like Persona 3 Reload and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so it’s up against some stiff competition.

What platforms will Granblue Fantasy: Relink be released on?

Sorry, Xbox and Nintendo players, but Granblue Fantasy: Relink is only coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows via Steam. This could change in the future if the game is popular enough, but for now, you’ll need a PlayStation console or a PC to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Can you pre-order Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Yes, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is available for pre-order physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and digitally on Steam. There are also some areas where you can buy the physical edition of the game for PC. Check out the official Granblue Fantasy: Relink website to see which countries offer a physical PC version.

What versions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink are available?

The special edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink will set you back $80. Image via Cygames.

There are currently a few different editions you can pre-order, with the digital versions offering some pre-order bonuses too.

The standard edition is available for $59.99, and includes the game along with the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack. If you pre-order, you’ll also get the Stamina III and Enmity III Sigils and get early access. These perks apply if you pre-order any version of the game.

There is also a special edition that’s a bit more expensive, priced at $79.99. You get the same extras as the standard version, along with an in-game item set. This set includes a starter item pack, two color packs, and the False Sword of the Apocalypse weapon.

You can also grab the digital deluxe version for $99.99, which has all the same benefits as the other versions but also includes a digital artbook and the game’s soundtrack. The digital deluxe version is only available on the PlayStation, with Steam only having standard and special editions available.

There is one further version of Granblue Fantasy: Relink available, that being the collector’s edition. This is only available physically for the PS5, and it includes the game, a Sword of Eos keychain, five postcards, the digital artbook, the soundtrack, a Proto Bahamut stature, and all the content found in the other versions. As expected, the collector’s edition is the most expensive version, priced at a whopping $179.99.