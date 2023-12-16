5 new games to play on PS5 and PS4 this weekend (Dec. 15, 2023)

We’re halfway through December and Christmas is looming. Until we get there, here’s another bunch of new games to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to keep you ticking over until the big day.

Come with us as we open your mind with some awesome games out this week you should consider giving a go.

5 games you should play on PS4 and PS5 this weekend

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla

Return to the world of GoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A blockbuster recommendation to kick things off this week that needs very little introduction. The Game Awards 2023 sprung a shock DLC announcement in the form of God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla.

It’s a roguelike variation on the recent reboot gameplay and stylings but with a ton of new story content, dialog, and everything you’ve come to expect from God of War. I have finished it, seen the Valhalla ending, and I can tell you that you need to play this if you own the title. If I haven’t convinced you, then I’ll leave you with this—the Valhalla DLC is free!

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls

Another content update for the popular shooter. Image via Digital Extremes

10 years later and Digital Extremes’ Warframe is still going strong—so much so that the team has released more content for the free-to-play shooter with Warframe: Whispers in the Walls. The newest update is fresh story-driven content and looks to keep the huge player base satisfied and under retention for even longer. So what are you waiting for? It’s free, it’s fun, and it’s the perfect, early festive treat.

Trinity Fusion

Image via Angry Mob Games

Trinity Fusion is the second roguelike entry on our list, and there’s nothing wrong with that because a good roguelike game rules. Its side-scrolling combat and traversal echo the halls of many a Metroid game and its assortment of bosses, enemies, and power-ups only serve to reinforce this approach. it’s also on PC too, and I can reveal that it already has a solid nine out of 10 rating on Steam after a successful early access period.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

A stellar year for fighting games. Image via Arc System Works

A fighting game from the minds at Arc System Works, known for other fighting games like BlazBlue and Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a gorgeous, visually pleasing fighter that ends 2023 on a good note.

In a year in which we’ve seen the award-winning Street Fighter 6, and Mortal Kombat 1, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising adds to the best fighting games of 2023 and provides a healthy alternative. if you’re unsure about the new product, there is a free trial just waiting for you to give it a test drive and see if it’s punchy enough for you.

Viewfinder

Add a little color to your weekend. Image via Sad Owl Studios.

Rounding off this week is Viewfinder. Boasting a more than respectable 84 rating on Metacritic, Viewfinder is a thought-provoking and mentally stimulating proposition that will tease your senses with an array of devious puzzles and mind-bending optical illusions. If you’ve ever played Superliminal or any other environmental manipulation puzzle game like Portal, then you’ll be right at home with Viewfinder.