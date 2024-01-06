Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink crossplay or cross-platform?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink has generated a lot of community excitement as a long-awaited next installment to what was originally a phone and web browser game. The game is designed for online play, so the question of what kind of cross-platform and crossplay features come alongside the game is naturally being asked.

Showcases for the game have presented what looks to be a fast-paced, excitement-fueled hack-and-slash RPG: while it will no doubt still be enjoyable to play solo, it seems to be the kind of game that can be greatly enhanced by playing with friends. Read on to learn what all of your multiplayer and crossplay options are for Granblue Fantasy: Relink as well as what consoles it will be released for.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink cross-platform?

What if I want to play with my console friends? Image via Cygames

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will feature cross-platform from day one of its launch, although not every console will be included. On Feb. 1, the game will be released for PS4, PS5, and Steam. While those who are still playing on the last generation of Sony consoles can rejoice at this news, there are currently no plans for the game to ever be released on Xbox—though it hasn’t been explicitly stated as an impossibility either.

Of course, for any game that releases on multiple platforms, the natural next question is whether or not you and your buddies all need to be on the same platform in order to play together. The short answer to that question is, “yes, you can,” but it’s a tiny bit more nuanced than that.

How will Granblue Fantasy: Relink crossplay work?

You gotta read the fine print, folks. Screenshot via Cygames

Here is what we know with certainty: Granblue Fantasy: Relink offers crossplay between PS4 and PS5 players. This information is coming directly from the game’s official website. So we know all Sony consoles will be able to play together online regardless of generation, but what about crossplay between PlayStation and PC? This is where it gets a little confusing.

A quick Google search will yield dozens of results claiming that Granblue Fantasy: Relink features crossplay between Playstation and PC, but between you and me, I cannot for the life of me determine where this claim originated. The game’s website states in no uncertain terms, “Cross platform play is only available between PS4 and PS5,” and Cygames, the developer of Granblue Fantasy, has not made a single statement that contradicts this information which they’ve already shared with us.

While many sources claim crossplay is available between console and PC, I’m going to trust the developer’s take on this and say no: Granblue Fantasy: Relink does not offer crossplay between Playstation and PC.