Granblue Fantasy: Relink gets a demo date and first post-launch boss fight

On Jan. 11, Cygames held a Granblue Fantasy: Relink showcase to share new information about the action RPG, including post-launch plans and an exact time when fans can try out a demo.

It was already suspected a demo would launch on Jan. 12 thanks to a leak, but now Cygames has officially confirmed this is the case. However, Cygames only provided a release time of 12am on Jan. 12 in Japan. Considering midnight in Japan is 9am CT and the demo isn’t currently available on either the American or U.K. PlayStation stores, this means you’ll need to wait till midnight on Jan. 12 in your timezone before you can access it.

Heads up: The demo will be available at local midnight for all regions. That means if you have a New Zealand account, you can grab the demo now:



The other bit of bad news is there’s no sign of a PC demo, so it’ll only be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Not only that, but Cygames also confirmed there will be no crossplay functionality in the final release. So, PC users can only play with other PC users. PS5 and PS4 owners can play together, though.

On the plus side, according to Gematsu, the demo sounds pretty sizable. Aside from a dedicated tutorial, you’ll also get to experience a portion of the main story as well as a Quest Mode, which allows for both local and online co-op. Completing the Story and Quest modes will net you some extra items in the full game.

The other big announcement was Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s post-launch schedule. Cygames plans to add more content up until May, with the first update coming in March. This will bring a new quest involving a boss fight against Lucilius, a major antagonist from the original Granblue Fantasy mobile game. It has no connection to Relink’s story, but Cygames warns it’s extremely difficult. Best wait till you’ve at least beaten the main game before attempting this quest.

An April update will add two more playable characters—Seofon and Tweyen—followed by a secret update in May. Cygames is keeping the details under wraps, but I doubt this is everything the studio has in the pipeline.