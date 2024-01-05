When does the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo release?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG set to release in early 2024, and before then players have the chance to test it out in a demo. You might wonder when it will open and what it will include ahead of release.

The upcoming Granblue Fantasy title was revealed in 2016 and subsequently had several delays, so fans have been waiting for a long time to get their hands on it. But the wait is now almost over, and the developer shared a lot of information on the content it will bring.

The demo will be the last testing phase players can discover before Cygames’ release, planned for Feb. 1. It’ll feature a lot of what players will see in the final version. Here is the demo’s release date and expected content.

Release date of Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo

The game has been under development since 2016. Image via Cygames

The demo of Granblue Fantasy: Relink will release in January, but the developer has yet to reveal a precise date. However, leaks are pointing to Jan. 12.

The leaker in question is named Diandong Langke Lu Xun, and they’ve shared information on other Japanese titles, such as Shin Megami Tensei V‘s Premium Edition that released months after the leak. They hinted at the demo’s release date on a forum on Dec. 22.

The developer hasn’t shared more information on the matter since then, but since the official release date is less than a month away, fans might hear more about it soon. An announcement livestream is set for Jan. 11, so the date might be included.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s expected demo content

The demo of Granblue Fantasy: Relink will feature a lot of content to look forward to. You will be able to discover three different game modes, as well as 11 playable characters. The game and demo can be played either alone or with up to three teammates.

It will traditionally begin with a tutorial, followed by the first chapters of the main story. It’s unclearhow long the demo will be, but you should be able to complete a few story chapters to get a glimpse of the full game, in addition to exploring the skies of the Granblue universe.

Fortunately, the progress you’ll earn in the demo will be transferred to the game’s final version.

How to play the demo of Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The game’s demo won’t be available for PC users, but only on PlayStation 4 and 5. Players can head to the game’s page on the store. At the time of writing, the only option available is to preorder the game.

When the demo launches, you’ll see the option to download it on the page. You’ll be able to download it whether you’ve bought it or not.