How to play the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo

Granblue Fantasy: Relink’s demo will be available for PS4 and PS5 players as of Jan. 12 at midnight in each region on the PS Store. This offers a chance to try the action RPG for free and preview what the full game, releasing Feb. 1, has in store.

To access the demo, search for “Granblue Fantasy Relink Demo” on the PS Store after Jan. 12 at midnight in your region and add it to your library, which will then let you download the game. The demo’s release is staggered globally, which is why players in Japan and New Zealand have earlier access, followed by those in Europe, and then players in the Americas. If you can’t find the game in your region, simply wait until midnight or check the PS Store again on the morning of Jan. 12.

It’s unclear at this time if Steam players will get a demo version of Relink at a future date.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo overview

In the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo, players can explore three game modes, each offering unique experiences and rewards redeemable in the full version, making it worthwhile to play through all of them. Tutorial Mode: Learn the basics of character control and gameplay. Quest Mode: Experience a preview of solo and group quests. Completing these quests will grant rewards in the full game upon its release. Story Mode: Immerse yourself in the initial part of the Relink story. While progress won’t transfer to the main game, completing this mode will earn you a different set of rewards.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo limitations

In addition to the lack of progress synchronization between the demo and the full game of Granblue Fantasy: Relink—meaning you’ll need to restart the story in the full release—the demo also doesn’t support data saving. This means you must complete each of the three modes in one sitting as any progress will be lost if you exit the game. It’s important to have enough time for uninterrupted play or leave your console on if you need to step away.

For more details on Granblue Fantasy: Relink, keep tabs on the official Granblue page on X (formerly known as Twitter) and engage with community platforms like the game’s international Discord server and Reddit community. The developers have also teased even more content for the full game, including a post-launch boss fight.