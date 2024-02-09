All Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Getting to Proud difficulty quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a huge task, but completing them and facing Proto Bahamut is even more grueling. Before deciding whether it’s worth the effort, take a look at our complete list of Proud quests and their suggested power levels.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Proud quests list

An extensive list. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock Proud quests, you have to clear all Maniac mode quests marked with the swords icon—they’re unlocked right after you finish Rolan’s jobs in Extreme mode. Once you’ve done that, here are all the Proud quests you will have access to, in order of recommended PWR.

Proud quest name Objective Advised PWR The Final Report Defeat Bahamut Versa 10,000 Blazing Trial Defeat Vrazarek Firewyrm 11,000 Grounded Trial Defeat Corvell Earthwyrm 11,000 Stormy Trial Defeat Elusious Windwyrm 11,000 Frigid Trial Defeat Willinus Icewyrm 11,000 Worst Vacation Ever Defeat Gerasene and two Nazarbonju 13,000 Trade Barriers Defeat Rock Golem and two Quakadile 13,000 Melting Pot of Hostility Defeat Ancient Dragon and two Infernadile 13,000 Banquet of Ice and Corpses Defeat Scarmiglione and two Blizzardile 13,000 For a Freer Folca Defeat Goblin Warrior and two Griffin 13,000 A Quest of Fire and Earth Defeat Vrazarek Firewyrm and Corvell Earthwyrm 15,000 A Quest of Frost and Storm Defeat Wilinus Icewyrm and Elusious Windwyrm 15,000 The Wolf and the Veil Defeat Gallanza and Maglielle 16,000 Calamity Incarnate Defeat Furycane Nihilla 16,000 As Fierce as the Silver Wolf Defeat Managarmr Nihilla 16,000 Thunderbolts and Lightning Defeat Radis Whitewyrm 16,000 Into the Abyss Defeat Evyl Blackwyrm 16,000 The Automagod Strikes Back Defeat Pyet-A 17,000 The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Defeat Proto Bahamut 17,500

When you reach Proud Quests, they won’t all be available immediately. You unlock more as you finish the ones you can access. For instance, you have to beat “The Wolf and the Veil” to open up “Calamity Incarnate” and “As Fierce as the Silver Wolf.” Plus, to challenge Proto Bahamut and begin collecting your Terminus Weapons, you need to complete all the Proud quests first. This is why you should focus on awakening your Ascension Weapons first, instead of saving materials and hoping to get your favorite character’s Terminus Weapon.

Proud quests are a true test of how well you can build your character. You need to understand which are the best Sigils and pay more attention to situational ones for certain battles. For example, using Glaciate Resistance helps in fights against Wilinus Icewyrm and Managarmr, while Firm Stance is useful against Furycane Nihilla’s push and pull skills. If you don’t use these situational Sigils, your chances of winning drop a lot.