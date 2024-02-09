All Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Getting to Proud difficulty quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a huge task, but completing them and facing Proto Bahamut is even more grueling. Before deciding whether it’s worth the effort, take a look at our complete list of Proud quests and their suggested power levels.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink Proud quests list
To unlock Proud quests, you have to clear all Maniac mode quests marked with the swords icon—they’re unlocked right after you finish Rolan’s jobs in Extreme mode. Once you’ve done that, here are all the Proud quests you will have access to, in order of recommended PWR.
|Proud quest name
|Objective
|Advised PWR
|The Final Report
|Defeat Bahamut Versa
|10,000
|Blazing Trial
|Defeat Vrazarek Firewyrm
|11,000
|Grounded Trial
|Defeat Corvell Earthwyrm
|11,000
|Stormy Trial
|Defeat Elusious Windwyrm
|11,000
|Frigid Trial
|Defeat Willinus Icewyrm
|11,000
|Worst Vacation Ever
|Defeat Gerasene and two Nazarbonju
|13,000
|Trade Barriers
|Defeat Rock Golem and two Quakadile
|13,000
|Melting Pot of Hostility
|Defeat Ancient Dragon and two Infernadile
|13,000
|Banquet of Ice and Corpses
|Defeat Scarmiglione and two Blizzardile
|13,000
|For a Freer Folca
|Defeat Goblin Warrior and two Griffin
|13,000
|A Quest of Fire and Earth
|Defeat Vrazarek Firewyrm and Corvell Earthwyrm
|15,000
|A Quest of Frost and Storm
|Defeat Wilinus Icewyrm and Elusious Windwyrm
|15,000
|The Wolf and the Veil
|Defeat Gallanza and Maglielle
|16,000
|Calamity Incarnate
|Defeat Furycane Nihilla
|16,000
|As Fierce as the Silver Wolf
|Defeat Managarmr Nihilla
|16,000
|Thunderbolts and Lightning
|Defeat Radis Whitewyrm
|16,000
|Into the Abyss
|Defeat Evyl Blackwyrm
|16,000
|The Automagod Strikes Back
|Defeat Pyet-A
|17,000
|The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage
|Defeat Proto Bahamut
|17,500
When you reach Proud Quests, they won’t all be available immediately. You unlock more as you finish the ones you can access. For instance, you have to beat “The Wolf and the Veil” to open up “Calamity Incarnate” and “As Fierce as the Silver Wolf.” Plus, to challenge Proto Bahamut and begin collecting your Terminus Weapons, you need to complete all the Proud quests first. This is why you should focus on awakening your Ascension Weapons first, instead of saving materials and hoping to get your favorite character’s Terminus Weapon.
Proud quests are a true test of how well you can build your character. You need to understand which are the best Sigils and pay more attention to situational ones for certain battles. For example, using Glaciate Resistance helps in fights against Wilinus Icewyrm and Managarmr, while Firm Stance is useful against Furycane Nihilla’s push and pull skills. If you don’t use these situational Sigils, your chances of winning drop a lot.