All Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Here's the full list of the most difficult quests in the entire game.
A screenshot of Gallanza and Maglielle side by side in The Wolf and the Veil.
Getting to Proud difficulty quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a huge task, but completing them and facing Proto Bahamut is even more grueling. Before deciding whether it’s worth the effort, take a look at our complete list of Proud quests and their suggested power levels.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Proud quests list

The quest selection screen of Proud mode.
To unlock Proud quests, you have to clear all Maniac mode quests marked with the swords icon—they’re unlocked right after you finish Rolan’s jobs in Extreme mode. Once you’ve done that, here are all the Proud quests you will have access to, in order of recommended PWR.

Proud quest nameObjectiveAdvised PWR
The Final ReportDefeat Bahamut Versa10,000
Blazing TrialDefeat Vrazarek Firewyrm11,000
Grounded TrialDefeat Corvell Earthwyrm11,000
Stormy TrialDefeat Elusious Windwyrm11,000
Frigid TrialDefeat Willinus Icewyrm11,000
Worst Vacation EverDefeat Gerasene and two Nazarbonju13,000
Trade BarriersDefeat Rock Golem and two Quakadile13,000
Melting Pot of HostilityDefeat Ancient Dragon and two Infernadile13,000
Banquet of Ice and CorpsesDefeat Scarmiglione and two Blizzardile13,000
For a Freer FolcaDefeat Goblin Warrior and two Griffin13,000
A Quest of Fire and EarthDefeat Vrazarek Firewyrm and Corvell Earthwyrm15,000
A Quest of Frost and StormDefeat Wilinus Icewyrm and Elusious Windwyrm15,000
The Wolf and the VeilDefeat Gallanza and Maglielle16,000
Calamity IncarnateDefeat Furycane Nihilla16,000
As Fierce as the Silver WolfDefeat Managarmr Nihilla16,000
Thunderbolts and LightningDefeat Radis Whitewyrm16,000
Into the AbyssDefeat Evyl Blackwyrm16,000
The Automagod Strikes BackDefeat Pyet-A17,000
The Tale of Bahamut’s RageDefeat Proto Bahamut17,500

When you reach Proud Quests, they won’t all be available immediately. You unlock more as you finish the ones you can access. For instance, you have to beat “The Wolf and the Veil” to open up “Calamity Incarnate” and “As Fierce as the Silver Wolf.” Plus, to challenge Proto Bahamut and begin collecting your Terminus Weapons, you need to complete all the Proud quests first. This is why you should focus on awakening your Ascension Weapons first, instead of saving materials and hoping to get your favorite character’s Terminus Weapon.

Proud quests are a true test of how well you can build your character. You need to understand which are the best Sigils and pay more attention to situational ones for certain battles. For example, using Glaciate Resistance helps in fights against Wilinus Icewyrm and Managarmr, while Firm Stance is useful against Furycane Nihilla’s push and pull skills. If you don’t use these situational Sigils, your chances of winning drop a lot.

How to get Fortified Hearth in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Excavallion in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get Fortified Hearth in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 9, 2024
Where to find a Cobra in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Granblue Fantasy Relink Cobra enemy
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Where to find a Cobra in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 9, 2024
What is Sigil Booster and how does it work in Granblue Fantasy Relink?
A screenshot of Freikugel in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
What is Sigil Booster and how does it work in Granblue Fantasy Relink?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 9, 2024
How to get Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy Relink's Mjolnir Terminus Weapon
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 9, 2024
How to get Quality Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Granblue Fantasy Relink Quality Refinium
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How to get Quality Refinium in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 8, 2024
