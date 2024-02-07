Category:
Granblue Fantasy

How to Awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink

It's a late-game feature exclusive to a few weapons.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Feb 7, 2024 11:18 am
A screenshot of Siero in Seedhollow next to an Ascension weapon.
Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, all weapon levels max out at 150. But two types of weapons can be Awakened, making them stronger beyond this cap. Here’s how to upgrade them.

What is Weapon Awakening in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Siero offering Weapon Awakening at their tent in Granblue Fantasy Relink.
Siero will help you, as always. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Weapon Awakening lets you enhance Ascension and Terminus Weapons past level 150. These are the only weapons that can be awakened, and they need to be level 150 first. To boost a weapon’s Awakening level, you use Treasures, just like for standard upgrades. Each weapon can advance through 10 Awakening levels that enhance its Attack and Health. Awakening is different from Uncapping at the Blacksmith, so you can’t use Damascus Ingots. When a weapon is fully Awakened, it gains a unique title.

You can start Awakening weapons at Siero’s Knickknack Shop after getting any Ascension or Terminus weapon to level 150.

How to awaken weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of the Weapon Awakening menu highlighting Lancelot's Ascension weapon.
The list of Treasures is extensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To awaken a weapon, go to Siero at the Knickknack Shop and select Weapon Awakening from the menu. This option only appears if you have a level 150 Ascension or Terminus weapon. Pick the character with the weapon you want to awaken, look at the materials list on the right, and if you have everything needed, hit confirm to raise the weapon’s Awakening level by one.

In my case, while awakening Lancelot’s Acension weapon, Knight of Ice, I got a massive 150 base Health and 200 base Attack boost for the first level.

Next, repeat the process nine more times to fully awaken the weapon. Awakening one character’s weapon doesn’t affect the others; you must do it for each one individually. It’s a big task, but your weapons become so strong you can swap out some Attack and Damage sigils for damage cap and supplemental damage sigils. This really boosts your damage in the endgame.

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.