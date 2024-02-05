Granblue Fantasy: Relink: All Ascension Weapons and how to unlock them

Ascension weapons in Granblue Fnatasy: Relink are among the most powerful weapons you can find, second only to the Terminus Weapons you get in the very late stages of the game. What makes Ascension weapons unique is that they can be Awakened and grow even stronger.

What Ascension weapons are in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Charlotta’s Ascension Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Ascension Weapons are the best weapons you can make at the Blacksmith after finishing the Very Hard quests in Chapter 0 and starting Expert quests. Each character has their own Ascension Weapon, and they’re the best craftable weapons in the game. You can easily spot them in the Blacksmith because they have “Ascension Weapon” written below their name.

What really sets these weapons apart, besides their strength, is a special feature called Awakening. Apart from the Terminus weapons, which are a random drop from the toughest quest in the game, Ascension Weapons are unique because you can make them even more powerful with Siero’s help. This means that even when an Ascension Weapon reaches level 150, it’s not at its full potential yet. You can level it up more to make your character stronger. That’s why getting your hands on Ascension Weapons is key if you aim to tackle Maniac difficulty and all the way to Proud, the game’s most challenging quests.

To clarify the weapon terms:

Ascension Weapons : Craftable weapons for each character at the Blacksmith after reaching Expert difficulty.

: Craftable weapons for each character at the Blacksmith after reaching Expert difficulty. Awakened Weapons : Ascension Weapons that you’ve leveled up to the max and then enhanced further at Siero’s Knickknack Shack.

: Ascension Weapons that you’ve leveled up to the max and then enhanced further at Siero’s Knickknack Shack. Terminus Weapons: Unique weapons you can only find as drops from the most challenging quest, The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage, at Proud difficulty.

All Ascension weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Here’s the full list of all Ascension weapons you can craft in Relink, by character: