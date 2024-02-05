Category:
Granblue Fantasy

Granblue Fantasy: Relink: All Ascension Weapons and how to unlock them

Ascension weapons are the best ones you can use through most of your Relink adventure.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 07:48 am
A screenshot of an Ascension weapon in Granblue Fantasy Relink on a blue gradient background
Image via Cygames. Remix by Dot Esports.

Ascension weapons in Granblue Fnatasy: Relink are among the most powerful weapons you can find, second only to the Terminus Weapons you get in the very late stages of the game. What makes Ascension weapons unique is that they can be Awakened and grow even stronger.

Recommended Videos

What Ascension weapons are in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy showing the crafting window of Charlotta's Ascension weapon.
Charlotta’s Ascension Weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Ascension Weapons are the best weapons you can make at the Blacksmith after finishing the Very Hard quests in Chapter 0 and starting Expert quests. Each character has their own Ascension Weapon, and they’re the best craftable weapons in the game. You can easily spot them in the Blacksmith because they have “Ascension Weapon” written below their name.

What really sets these weapons apart, besides their strength, is a special feature called Awakening. Apart from the Terminus weapons, which are a random drop from the toughest quest in the game, Ascension Weapons are unique because you can make them even more powerful with Siero’s help. This means that even when an Ascension Weapon reaches level 150, it’s not at its full potential yet. You can level it up more to make your character stronger. That’s why getting your hands on Ascension Weapons is key if you aim to tackle Maniac difficulty and all the way to Proud, the game’s most challenging quests.

To clarify the weapon terms:

  • Ascension Weapons: Craftable weapons for each character at the Blacksmith after reaching Expert difficulty.
  • Awakened Weapons: Ascension Weapons that you’ve leveled up to the max and then enhanced further at Siero’s Knickknack Shack.
  • Terminus Weapons: Unique weapons you can only find as drops from the most challenging quest, The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage, at Proud difficulty.

All Ascension weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Here’s the full list of all Ascension weapons you can craft in Relink, by character:

CharacterAscension Weapon
LancelotKnight of Ice
Gran/DjeetaSword of Eos
PercivalLord of Flames
NarmayaVenustas
KatalinaMurgleis
RackamBenedia
IoGambanteinn
EugenAK-4A
RosettaLove Eternal
CharlottaClaidheamn Soluis
GhandagozaGolden Fists of Ura
FerryErinnerung
VaneTreuer Krieger
SiegfriedAscalon
CagliostroTransmigration Tome
YodarhaFudo-Kuniyuki
ZetaBrionac
VaseragaWurtzite Scythe
related content
Read Article How does damage cap work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
A screenshot of Percival attacking Sir Barold in Practice in Granblue Fantasy Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How does damage cap work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Percival build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of Percival posing after being selected as a crewmember in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Percival build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best healer in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy's healing mastery icon.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Best healer in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Siegfried standing in the front of a staircase with a red carpet.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy: Relink roadmap: All upcoming characters, boss fights, and updates
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy: Relink roadmap: All upcoming characters, boss fights, and updates
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How does damage cap work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
A screenshot of Percival attacking Sir Barold in Practice in Granblue Fantasy Relink.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
How does damage cap work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Percival build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of Percival posing after being selected as a crewmember in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Percival build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best healer in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
A screenshot of Granblue Fantasy's healing mastery icon.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Best healer in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Best Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Siegfried standing in the front of a staircase with a red carpet.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Best Siegfried build in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Granblue Fantasy: Relink roadmap: All upcoming characters, boss fights, and updates
Lyria reaching for something towards the camera.
Category:
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy
Granblue Fantasy: Relink roadmap: All upcoming characters, boss fights, and updates
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 2, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now completely hooked by Palworld.